Georgia Top News: Daylight Saving, New Mask Rules, Swastika
GEORGIA — Top news stories from Georgia Patches this week include a chance to end daylight saving time, guilty verdicts in the Ahmaud Arbery death hate crimes trial, Nazi imagery at an East Cobb school, local James Beard Award semifinalists, Alpharetta improvements for pedestrians and thousands of dollars of meat stolen. New CDC masking guidelines, a star football player shot, a new Paulding housing development, and a drive-through pantry were more big stories this week.
Share your local news, events and pics by clicking "+" at the top of any page.
When Daylight Saving Time 2022 Starts, GA Seeks Permanent Change
Guilty Verdict Reached In Ahmaud Arbery Federal Hate Crimes Trial
Meat Thief Stole $15K In Meat From Uncle Jack's: Roswell Police
Student Wears Swastika, Performs Nazi Salute At East Cobb MS
More Walkable South Main Street Coming As Alpharetta OKs Contract
GA Boy Shot In The Head With Pellet Gun Dies, Teen Friend Charged
Publix Atlanta Marathon Weekend: A Guide For Non-Participants
Smyrna Man Found Guilty Of Rape, Kidnapping, Sodomy, Assault: DA
Here are more headlines from this week:
Taxi Carjacking Suspect Robbed Driver In Gwinnett County: Police
COVID Restrictions To End As Forsyth Schools Return To Normal
Gay Pride Crosswalk Left With Tire Marks From Car Burning Rubber
Rare Snake Measuring Nearly 8 Feet Long Found In South Georgia
Taxi Carjacking Suspect Robbed Driver In Gwinnett County: Police
This article originally appeared on the Atlanta Patch