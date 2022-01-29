Georgia Top News: Free N95s Masks, Omicron Peak, Ozzie, 3G Going
GEORGIA — Top news stories from Georgia Patches this week include free N95 masks, the looming end for 3G networks, our governor leads in the polls, and the homegoing of a Zoo Atlanta prime primate. Bitter cold, a Marietta Airbnb, cash and a Corvette reward, a majority opposed to Buckhead cityhood, a long-lost donor, and a doe goal rescue were more big stories this week.
Share your local news, events and pics by clicking "+" at the top of any page.
Free N95 Masks Offered At GA Publix, CVS, Costco, Walgreens Soon
COVID-19 Omicron Surge Peaks, Cases Drop In Georgia: Analysis
Kemp, Walker Lead In Pre-Election Polls For Governor, Senate
Affordable Housing For Discharged Veterans Opens In Douglasville
Most Liked Airbnbs On Instagram Features Marietta Guesthouse
Here are more headlines from this week:
New Buckhead Poll Shows Majority Against Secession, Cityhood
Developer Wants To Turn North DeKalb Mall Into Mixed-Use Project
Puppy Bowl 2022: Georgia Dog Featured On Animal Planet Event
7th Grader Wins Paulding County School District Spelling Bee
Dunkin To Open Remodeled Cumberland Store With Free Coffee Offer
This article originally appeared on the Buckhead Patch