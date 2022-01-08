Georgia Top News: Kid Boosters, Cancelled Flights, New Year Baby
GEORGIA — Top news stories from Georgia Patches this week include the first babies of the new year, COVID-19 boosters for kids, winter weather, penalties for Ahmaud Arbery's killers and meat-free food philanthropy. Two Metro mayors' completely divergent farewells, Atlanta's welcome to new mayor, Georgia's Jan. 6 Capitol riot suspects, and Bed Bath & Beyond closures were more big stories this week.
Pfizer Boosters For Kids 12-15: What GA Parents Need To Know
Fire Crews Rescue People Stuck In Atlanta Hotel Elevator: Report
Ahmaud Arbery’s Killers Sentenced To Prison For Vigilante Murder
Slutty Vegan Philanthropy To Grow As Meatless Food Chain Expands
What Happened To The 16 Georgians Charged In Jan. 6 Capitol Riot?
Winter Weather Advisory Issued For North GA; Cold Front Expected
Andre Dickens To Be Sworn In As Atlanta Mayor Monday Afternoon
Buckhead City Leader Retweets, Deletes Post By Hate Group: Report
Here are more headlines from this week:
26-Year-Old Atlanta Cold Case Murder, Rape Solved Using Genealogy
Decatur Man Arrested For Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol Attacks: Police
Atlanta Councilmember: I Am ‘Proud Member’ Of LGBT Community
Jimmy Carter Fears U.S. 'Teeters On The Brink' In Jan. 6 Op-Ed
Woman Confessed To Killing Girlfriend In Smyrna Motel Room: Cops
Ex-Paulding DA Pleads Guilty, Resigns, Gets 12 Months Probation
