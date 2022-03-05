Georgia Top News: Killer Spray, Spiders Spread, 2 Years Of COVID
GEORGIA — Top news stories from Georgia Patches this week include a deadly and rare tropical disease, two years of COVID-19 in Georgia, vulgarity on a Chick-fil-A billboard, Joro spiders coming to Georgia, gas prices climb, and Major League Baseball is delayed.
Metro Atlanta's chances in a nuclear winter, Gov. Brian Kemp called less than a Republican, lawmakers want mandatory school recess, a "gas bandit" arrested, area breweries celebrating beer this weekend, and could gambling on horse racing come to Georgia?
New Vision For North Point Mall Revealed As Mixed-Use Development
Baseball Delayed Without CBA, Braves Home Opener A Go For Now
Trump Calls Kemp And Duncan 'RINOs,' Endorses Buckhead Cityhood
Roswell City Council Approved Canton Street Closure For 5 Events
Would Metro Atlanta Survive A Nuclear Bomb? This Web Tool Knows
Here are more headlines from this week:
Armed Robber Sneaks Into SUV, Cuts Woman To Steal Necklace, Cash
Alpharetta Total Wine Pulls Russian Alcohol Amid Ukraine Conflict
Gwinnett Man, 77, Hit, Killed By SUV While Checking Mail: Report
70 Breweries Are Tapping In For Georgia Beer Day: Here's A List
Sex Offender Arrested After Trying To Lure Roswell Girl: Police
Horse-Race Gambling Moves Closer To Reaching Senate OK, Voters
Braves Great Otis Nixon Helps Church Food Pantry Robbed Of Stock
‘Gas Bandit’ Arrested After Police Say He Drilled Holes In Tanks
