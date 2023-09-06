Georgia trial with Trump and 18 others could take 4 months and have 150 witnesses: Prosecutor

The News

A Fulton County prosecutor said the trial of Donald Trump along with his 18 co-defendants in Georgia would take four months and include testimony from more than 150 witnesses.

The estimate from Nathan Wade, a special prosecutor working with District Attorney Fani Willis, wouldn’t include the time needed for jury selection.

In the first motions hearing since Trump was indicted in Georgia, Wade argued that all the 19 defendants in the sweeping racketeering case related to the 2020 election should be tried together.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee held a hearing Wednesday to discuss motions filed by two co-defendants, Kenneth Chesebro and Sidney Powell, to separate their cases from the others. Both have also asked for speedy trials, which could put them before a jury as early as this fall.

The schedule for the trial — or trials — is up to the judge. McAfee said Wednesday that he hoped to issue scheduling orders by the end of this week or early next week.

Chesebro’s attorney Scott Grubman argued that his client’s charges are fundamentally different from Powell’s, even though they were both accused as part of the same racketeering scheme.

“These are totally separate cases,” Grubman said.

Powell’s attorney Brian Rafferty also said that any of his arguments during a trial would be “washed away” by the details of other defendants’ cases.