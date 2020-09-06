Georgia trooper charged in fatal shooting of Black man denied bail

A former Georgia State Patrol trooper who fatally shot a Black man over a broken tail light will remain behind bars after a judge denied his bail.

Jacob Gordon Thompson, a 27-year-old former officer charged with murder in the shooting death of Julian Edward Roosevelt Lewis, has been in custody at the Screven County Jail since his Aug. 14 arrest.

Screven County Judge F. Gates Peed ruled Friday that it “would be inappropriate” to grant Thompson bond given “the factual circumstances of the case.”

“I want justice for Julian,” Lewis’ widow, Betty, said in a statement through her lawyer. “He was too good to die as he did. This is one more step towards justice. It is more than many other families have received at this stage and so swiftly. However, it’s hard to believe in a system when you have seen it fail our community so many times.”