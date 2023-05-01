Georgia truck driver arrested after opening fire on car along busy Detroit interstate, police say

A Georgia semi-truck driver is behind bars in Michigan after investigators said he opened fire on a car while driving down a Detroit interstate.

Michigan State Police said there were called out for a crash involving a car and a semi-truck with a possible intoxicated driver just before 12 a.m. Monday.

04/30/23 @ 2358hours

Location

Eastbound I-96 near MLK, city of Detroit

Synopsis:

The Detroit Regional Dispatch Center received calls about a traffic crash involving a possible intoxicated semi driver and a weapon.

Investigators said the car had been following the truck for several miles while driving along Interstate 96 when the driver of the semi-truck opened fire on the car near the Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard exit in Detroit.

State police said the semi-truck eventually became disabled and stopped along Wayburn Street. That’s when the driver of the truck got out and ran away. He later returned and was arrested.

Investigators only identified the driver as a 37-year-old man from Georgia. Police later learned he had recorded the whole incident on his cell phone.

Police have not released what charges the driver faces.

