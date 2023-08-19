Georgia university to host forum on campus safety following apparent murder-suicide on campus

Friday morning, officers from the Columbus State University Police Department and the Columbus Police Department were active on campus.

“Friday morning, university leaders were notified of a gun-related incident on Main Campus near the area of Lenoir Annex,” the university said in a statement. “The threat has been contained and considered an isolated incident.”

Later in the day, it was confirmed that an apparent homicide-suicide had occurred on the Main Campus, in front of the Lenoir Annex, the Muscogee County Coroner told local news outlets.

According to local newspaper the Columbus Ledger-Enquirer, Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan identified the two deceased as 20-year-old Gisela Pierce and 25-year-old Nathaniel Janik.

Both were students at CSU, according to Bryan. He told the Ledger-Enquirer that Pierce was found dead inside a car, while Janik was on the ground outside of the car, lying against the tire.

“Columbus State University Police are now investigating the matter in partnership with the Columbus Police Department and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation,” the university said in a statement.

The coroner’s office said both Pierce and Janik were pronounced dead on the scene at 10:40 a.m.

In a video statement posted following the murder-suicide on CSU’s Main Campus, new University President Stuart Rayfield expressed condolences and offered support for those emotionally impacted by the incident.

“This will be a very difficult time for our campus and our greater community. I want everyone to know we have resources to support you at this time,” Rayfield said, noting counseling services and thanking the community for coming together in times of tragedy.

A post on Saturday afternoon said the university would hold a moment of silence during Sunday’s Women’s Soccer Scrimmage at 5 p.m., as well as host a public forum on campus safety.

