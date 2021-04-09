Georgia vaccine site is at least fourth in US to pause Johnson & Johnson COVID shots

Tanasia Kenney
·2 min read

A COVID-19 vaccination site in Georgia has paused giving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine after multiple people reported “adverse reactions,” according to state health officials.

The Georgia Department of Health said at least eight people had adverse reactions after getting the shot Wednesday at the Cumming Fairgrounds.

One person was treated at the hospital and released, and the others were evaluated at the vaccination site and sent home, officials said.

Georgia health officials did not give details about the reactions. They said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating similar reports of adverse reactions to the Johnson & Johnson one-shot vaccine in at least three other states: Colorado, Iowa and North Carolina.

In North Carolina on Thursday, officials paused the Johnson & Johnson shots at a mass vaccination site in Raleigh and also at clinics in two other cities after people reported adverse reactions, including fainting, The News & Observer reported.

The CDC has said there were no safety issues with the vaccines in North Carolina.

Dr. Kathleen Toomey, Georgia’s top health official, said Friday “there’s no reason to believe there’s anything wrong with the vaccine.”

“Other individuals who have received the J&J vaccine should not be concerned,” Toomey said in a statement Friday. “We are looking into what happened and what may have caused the reactions, including the conditions at the fairgrounds such as heat and the ability to keep the site cool.”

The state health department said 425 doses were administered at the Cumming site Wednesday, and reactions “were consistent with common reactions in adults being vaccinated with any vaccine.”

Common side effects with any vaccine include arm soreness, low-grade fever and headaches, among other symptoms, according to the CDC.

In Colorado, state health officials said they found no issues with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine after some people reported adverse reactions at a mass vaccination site on Wednesday, the Denver Post reported.

Recommended Stories

  • North Carolina sites to resume J&J vaccines after CDC review

    Federal health officials say it's safe to continue administering Johnson & Johnson shots at three vaccination sites in North Carolina that had an increase in reports of adverse reactions on Thursday. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention gave the all-clear late Thursday and again Friday morning. Four of the more than 2,300 people who received a J&J vaccine at PNC Arena in Raleigh on Thursday were hospitalized, and all but one had been released by Thursday night.

  • DMX, Legendary New York Rapper, Dies at 50

    DMX, the legendary Yonkers rapper known for hits like "Party Up," "X Gon' Give It to Ya," "Get at Me Dog," "Ruff Ryders Anthem" and "What's My Name," has died at the age of 50, his family confirmed in a statement. See the statement below. "We are deeply saddened to announce today…

  • Dire COVID predictions about end of mask mandate were way off. Let’s be glad for that

    Even Dr. Anthony Fauci was stumped about why Texas’ ”Neanderthal thinking” didn’t lead to a surge in cases.

  • In California: More counties expand vaccine eligibility, but are there enough doses?

    Plus: Help for landlords and renters, and a tragedy in Death Valley.

  • Can't get a COVID vaccine appointment in Chicago? Go to Gary

    With Chicago COVID vaccine appointments in short supply, many city-dwellers are heading into Northwest Indiana to get their shots at the FEMA site in Gary.

  • Hot homes: 3 houses for sale in Des Moines starting at 230k

    Despite historically low inventory, home sales in Des Moines are still skyrocketing.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeFebruary snapshot: Sales increased 10.4% in comparison to 2020 in the Des Moines metro — and prices rose 16.6%, according to stats by DMAAR.The median sale price in Des Moines was $226,000 in comparison to $193,300 last year. Meanwhile, available inventory was only half of last year's offerings — 1,787 homes compared to 3,487.Here's what's out there:2614 30th St., Des Moines — $230,000Why we love it: This cottage-style home makes a statement as soon as you see it. The original lion head door knocker is a one-of-a-kind piece and there's loads of old-school charm throughout the house, including the antique fireplace.Neighborhood: Beaverdale Realtor: Mariah Klemp at RE/MAX ConceptsSpecs: 3 bed, 1 bath, 1,605 square-feetNotable features: The two-car garage, which can be hard to find in Beaverdale, and a partially finished lower-level that can serve as an extra hangout space. Photo courtesy of Mariah Klemp. Photo courtesy of Mariah Klemp.230 62nd Ct, West Des Moines — $749,900Why we love it: If you love to entertain, this beautiful home has everything you need and more. Plus: It's near West Des Moines' hot spots (and a short drive to Trader Joe's).Neighborhood: Jordan Creek-areaRealtor: Aly Williams at Realty ONE GroupSpecs: 6 bed, 5 bath, 4,293 square-feetNotable features: This huge home has a theater room, double-island kitchen and gorgeous covered patio with an outdoor kitchen for all your summertime parties. A West Des Moines home up for sale at 230 62nd Ct. Photo courtesy of Aly Williams Photo courtesy of Aly Williams Photo courtesy of Aly Williams4795 Windsor Cir., Pleasant Hill — $692,900Why we love it: This lush home has tons of windows and natural lighting to see the greenery outside, plus the location is any golfer's dream.Neighborhood: Copper CreekRealtor: Aly Williams at Realty ONE GroupSpecs: 4 bed, 4 bath, 2,941 square-feetNotable features: Heated floors, a wine refrigerator and the huge theater room makes it easy to never leave your home again. A home up for sale at 4795 Windsor Cir. in Pleasant Hill. Photo courtesy of Aly Williams Photo courtesy of Aly Williams Photo courtesy of Aly WilliamsThis story first appeared in the Axios Des Moines newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.Sign up here.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • To Speed Vaccination, Some Call for Delaying Second Shots

    The prospect of a fourth wave of the coronavirus, with new cases climbing sharply in the Upper Midwest, has reignited a debate among vaccine experts over how long to wait between the first and second doses. Extending that period would swiftly increase the number of people with the partial protection of a single shot, but some experts fear it could also give rise to dangerous new variants. In the United States, two-dose vaccines are spaced three to four weeks apart, matching what was tested in clinical trials. But in Britain, health authorities have delayed doses by up to 12 weeks in order to reach more people more quickly. And in Canada, which has precious few vaccines to go around, a government advisory committee recommended on Wednesday that second doses be delayed even longer, up to four months. Some health experts think the United States should follow suit. Dr. Ezekiel J. Emanuel, a co-director of the Healthcare Transformation Institute at the University of Pennsylvania, has proposed that for the next few weeks, all U.S. vaccines should go to people receiving their first dose. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times “That should be enough to quell the fourth surge, especially in places like Michigan, like Minnesota,” he said in an interview. Emanuel and his colleagues published the proposal in an op-ed on Thursday in USA Today. But opponents, including health advisers to the Biden administration, argue that delaying doses is a bad idea. They warn it will leave the country vulnerable to variants — those already circulating, as well as new ones that could evolve inside the bodies of partially vaccinated people who are not able to swiftly fight off an infection. “It’s a very dangerous proposal to leave the second dose to a later date,” said Dr. Luciana Borio, the former acting chief scientist of the Food and Drug Administration. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious-disease expert, agreed. “Let’s go with what we know is the optimal degree of protection,” he said. The seeds of the debate were planted in December, when clinical trials gave scientists their first good look at how well the vaccines worked. In the clinical trial for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines, for example, volunteers enjoyed robust protection from COVID-19 two weeks after the second dose. But just 10 days after the first dose, researchers could see that the volunteers were getting sick less often than those who got the placebo. In the same month, Britain experienced a surge of cases caused by a new, highly transmissible variant called B.1.1.7. Once the British government authorized two vaccines — from Pfizer-BioNTech and AstraZeneca — it decided to fight the variant by delaying the second doses of both formulations by 12 weeks. That policy has allowed Britain to get first doses into an impressive number of arms. As of Thursday, 48% of the British population has received at least one dose. By contrast, the United States has delivered at least one dose to just 33% of Americans. In January, some researchers lobbied for the United States to follow Britain’s example. “I think right now, in advance of this surge, we need to get as many one doses in as many people over 65 as we possibly can to reduce a serious illness and deaths that are going to occur over the weeks ahead,” Michael T. Osterholm of the University of Minnesota said on Jan. 31 on NBC’s “Meet the Press.” But the government stayed the course, arguing that it would be unwise to veer off into the unknown in the middle of a pandemic. Although the clinical trials did show some early protection from the first dose, no one knew how well that partial protection would last. “When you’re talking about doing something that may have real harm, you need empirical data to back that,” said Dr. Céline R. Gounder, an infectious-disease specialist at Bellevue Hospital Center and a member of President Joe Biden’s coronavirus advisory board. “I don’t think you can logic your way out of this.” But in recent weeks, proponents of delaying doses have been able to point to mounting evidence suggesting that a first dose can provide potent protection that lasts for a number of weeks. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that two weeks after a single dose of either the Moderna or the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, a person’s risk of coronavirus infection dropped by 80%. And researchers in Britain have found that first-dose protection is persistent for at least 12 weeks. Emanuel argued that Britain’s campaign to get first doses into more people had played a role in the 95% drop in cases since their peak in January. “It’s been pretty stunning,” Emanuel said. He points to data like this as further evidence that the United States should stretch out vaccinations. He and his colleagues estimate that if the country had used a 12-week schedule from the start of its rollout, an additional 47 million people would have gotten at least one dose by April 5. Sarah E. Cobey, an epidemiologist and evolutionary biologist at the University of Chicago, said she thought that the United States had lost a precious opportunity to save many lives with such a strategy. “We’ve missed a window, and people have died,” she said. But even now, Emanuel said, it’s worth delaying doses. The United States is giving out roughly 3 million vaccines a day, but nearly half are going to people who have already received one shot. The nation’s entire supply, he argued, should instead be going instead to first-timers. If that happened, it would take two or three weeks for the United States to catch up with Britain, according to his team’s calculations. The extra protection would not just save the lives of the vaccinated but would help reduce transmission of the virus to people yet to get any protection. Still, some scientists say it’s premature to credit the delayed vaccination schedule for Britain’s drop in cases. “They’ve done a few other things, like shut down,” Fauci said. “I think the real test will be whether we see a rebound in cases now that the U.K. is reopening.” Gounder said. Instead of experimenting with vaccination schedules, critics say it would be wiser to get serious about basic preventive measures like wearing masks. “It’s crucial that we don’t just reopen into a big national party,” Borio said. She and others are also worried by recent studies that show that a single dose of Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech does not work as well against certain variants, such as B.1.351, which was first found in South Africa. “Relying on one dose of Moderna or Pfizer to stop variants like B.1.351 is like using a BB gun to stop a charging rhino,” said John P. Moore, a virologist at Weill Cornell Medicine. Moore said he also worried that delaying doses could promote the spread of new variants that can better resist vaccines. As coronaviruses replicate inside the bodies of some vaccinated people, they may acquire mutations that allow them to evade the antibodies generated by the vaccine. But Cobey, who studies the evolution of viruses, said she wasn’t worried about delayed doses breeding more variants. “I would put my money on it having the opposite effect,” she said. Last week, she and her colleagues published a commentary in Nature Reviews Immunology in defense of delaying doses. Getting more people vaccinated — even with moderately less protection — could translate into a bigger brake on the spread of the virus in a community than if fewer people had stronger protection, they said. And that decline wouldn’t just mean more lives were saved. Variants would also have a lower chance of emerging and spreading. “There are fewer infected people in which variants can arise,” she said. Dr. Adam S. Lauring, a virologist at the University of Michigan who was not involved in the commentary, said he felt that Cobey and her colleagues had made a compelling case. “The arguments in that piece really resonate with me,” he said. Although it seems unlikely that the United States will shift course, its neighbor to the north has embraced a delayed strategy to cope with a booming pandemic and a short supply of vaccines. Dr. Catherine Hankins, a public health specialist at McGill University in Montreal and a member of Canada’s COVID-19 Immunity Task Force, endorsed that decision, based on the emerging evidence about single doses. And she said she thought that other countries facing even worse shortfalls should consider it as well. “I will be advocating at the global level that countries take a close look at Canada’s strategy and think seriously about it,” Haskins said. This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Sanger family reunites with dog after three years

    A beloved dog named Lucy, missing from her family in Sanger since 2018 was found and reunited with loved ones.

  • Covid: When can restaurants and pubs reopen and what are the rules?

    Hospitality venues are set to gradually open up as lockdown eases across the UK.

  • Fort Worth school board District 9 candidates

    Learn about the Fort Worth school board District 9 candidates

  • Endangered turtles released after oil spill rescue

    Endangered sea turtles were returned to the Mediterraneanafter surviving an oil spill in February 2021Location: Michmoret, IsraelWorkers used cotton buds and wipes to clean the animalsand fed them mayonnaise through a tubeto expel oil that had been swallowed or inhaled(SOUNDBITE) (English) HEAD OF ISRAEL NATURE AND PARKS AUTHORITY, SHAUL GOLDSTEIN, SAYING:"I think this is a kind of alarm for all of us. If we are going to bring more and more ships and more and more naval tools, vessels, to our ports, the risk of another spill like that, contamination, is enormous and I think that if we are not going to take care of the security of those ships, we are going to suffer a lot."

  • Is it OK to drink alcohol before or after COVID vaccination? What to know

    Medical experts are weighing in.

  • Blanket Coverage Of Prince Philip’s Death Proves To Be A Big Turn-Off For British TV Viewers

    The UK’s major broadcasters trashed their schedules on Friday to bring audiences wall-to-wall coverage of Prince Philip’s death, but the output proved to be a turn-off for Brits in key evening viewing hours. Ratings data crunched by Deadline shows that the BBC, ITV, and Channel 4 all suffered audience declines between the hours of 7PM […]

  • Covid infections in Canada edge closer to US rate

    A surge means cases per capita could soon surpass US levels for the first time in the pandemic.

  • Vaccine passports are a hot-button issue, but travelers already need vaccines to enter certain countries around the world

    The idea of requiring proof of vaccination is not new. For years, select countries have had yellow fever vaccination entry requirements in place.

  • These Prefabricated Homes Showcase the Beauty and Innovative of Sustainable Living

    While locations of the kitchen and bathrooms are set, clients can customize the layouts to fit their needs, including open or traditional floor plans, and add amenities such as balconies, gardens, and parking. Architect Jeffrey Sommers of Square Root designed the semi-customizable C3 Pre-fab—the first LEED Platinum–certified home in Chicago—using corrugated Galvalume, reclaimed wood, and fiber cement. Modular construction allowed the firm to build on a narrow site that would have not have allowed traditional building methods.

  • Short-handed Clippers unleash a 41-4 run, then hang on and hold off Rockets

    With Patrick Beverley out indefinitely because of a broken hand and Paul George taking a night off, the Clippers survived a game of wild swings to beat the Rockets on Friday night.

  • Kyrgyzstan votes on constitution boosting president's powers

    Voters in Kyrgyzstan will cast ballots Sunday on whether to approve a new constitution that would substantially increase the president’s powers in this impoverished Central Asian nation. The referendum comes three months after Sadyr Zhaparov was elected president, following the ouster of the previous president amid protests, the third time in 15 years that a leader of Kyrgyzstan had been driven from office in a popular uprising. In the January election that brought Zhaparov to office, voters also approved a referendum on whether presidential powers should be increased.

  • They were told to stay away, but crowds paying tribute to Duke of Edinburgh had other ideas

    They came to mourn his death and celebrate his life. At Buckingham Palace, at Windsor Castle and at Sandringham, wellwishers ignored the “stay away” warnings to pay their respects. The day after the Duke of Edinburgh’s death, Britain woke up to realise that the man who had been an ever-present fixture, a steadying hand across the decades, was no longer with us. In the first full day of mourning, the military paid its tribute with a Death Gun Salute at midday, 41 rounds fired at one round a minute for 40 minutes at locations including London, Edinburgh, Belfast and Cardiff as well as the overseas territory of Gibraltar. At sea, guns were fired from Royal Navy warships saluting “one of their own”.

  • Biden gun control: Don Jr and Cruz lead GOP outrage as President declares ‘no amendment is absolute’

    Follow the latest updates