Georgia Senate vote: Polls open in unprecedented run-off that will decide Joe Biden's senate - latest

Polls have opened in Georgia for the run-off U.S. Senate elections that will determine the balance of power in Washington.

President-elect Joe Biden and outgoing President Donald Trump held dueling rallies in Georgia on Monday to persuade supporters to turn out.

The Georgia races pit a pair of incumbent Republicans, Senators Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue, against Democratic challengers Rev Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff, respectively.

Biden wants both Democrats to win so his party will control both houses of Congress when he takes office on January 20. Trump's team wants Republicans to win so that, with Senate control, his party can block or curtail Biden's legislative agenda.

Long a solidly Republican state, Georgia surprised the nation in November by choosing Biden, the first time it had backed a Democratic presidential candidate in almost three decades.

That has raised liberals' hopes for Mr Warnock and Mr Ossoff, although they face a tough battle in the still deeply conservative state. About 3 million have already voted.

Three million Georgians have voted early, which represents 60 per cent of the total number of voters who cast ballots in the state in November's Presidential race.

02:42 PM

Brad Raffensperger demands apology from David Perdue over death threats suffered by his wife

Brad Raffensperger, the Secretary of State for Georgia, has demanded that incumbent Republican Senator David Perdue, who is a candidate in today's run-off election, apologise for comments he made that sparked death threats aimed at Mr Raffensperger's wife.

In an interview with Fox News, Mr Raffensperger said "Senator Perdue still owes my wife an apology for all the death threats she got after he asked for my resignation," Mr Raffensperger said.

“I’ve not heard one peep from that man since. If he wants to call me, face to face, man to man, I'll talk to him, off the record, but he hasn't done that,” he said.

Last year, Mr Perdue called for Mr Raffensperger to resign over alleged mismanagement of the 2020 Presidential race in Georgia.

"Purdue still owes my wife an apology for all the death threats she got after he asked for my resignation. I have not heard one peep from that man since. If he wants to call me, face to face, man to man, I'll talk to him, off the record. But he hasn't done that" -- Raffensperger pic.twitter.com/lnCU0nKkZn — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 4, 2021

01:50 PM

Voting begins in Georgia

Supporters of US President-elect Joe Biden hold signs with pictures of Jon Ossoff and Stacey Abrams - Jim Watson/AFP

Voters line up early in the morning to cast their ballots at a polling station in Marietta, Georgia - Mike Segar/Reuters

Voters cast their ballots in the U.S. Senate run-off election, at a polling station in Marietta, Georgia - Mike Segar/Reuters

Gabriel Sterling, Georgia's Voting System Implementation manager, speaks during a press conference addressing Georgia's alleged voter irregularities at the Georgia State Capitol - Michael M. Santiago /Getty Images North America

12:57 PM

Donald Trump urges Mike Pence to block Joe Biden's election victory in Congress

Donald Trump has called on his vice-president Mike Pence to intervene to incorrectly hand him a second term in the White House, as his baseless claims of mass voter fraud dominated a rally in Georgia meant to boost Senate candidates there, reports Ben Riley-Smith.

The US president reiterated his refusal to accept defeat to Joe Biden as soon as he arrived at Dalton airport on Tuesday, saying of his presidential record: “I had two elections. I won them both. It’s amazing.”

Mr Trump vowed he and his supporters will “fight like hell” to cling on to the White House just two weeks before Joe Biden's inauguration, escalating fears of a turbulent fortnight ahead.

12:10 PM

Polls open in Georgia

Georgia voters have begun casting their ballots to determine which party will control the U.S. Senate.

Polls for the runoffs opened statewide at 7 a.m. local time (noon UK time) on Tuesday and are scheduled to close at 7 p.m (midnight UK time).

The results will have huge implications on President-elect Joe Biden's ability to pass his legislative agenda on matters such as the pandemic, health care, taxation, energy and the environment.

Democrats Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock need to win both races for a 50-50 Senate. That would allow Vice President-elect Kamala Harris to tilt the chamber to Democrats with the tiebreaking vote.

Mr Ossoff is facing David Perdue, while Rev. Warnock is challenging Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler and trying to become the state's first Black senator.

More than 3 million Georgians have already voted either early in-person or via absentee ballots. That's more than 60 per cent of the nearly 5 million who voted in November's presidential election.

11:17 AM

Democratic odd couple carry Joe Biden's hopes of Senate control

Democrats Jon Ossoff and Reverend Raphael Warnock are seeking a double win the in all-important Georgia run-offs on Tuesday, reports our US Editor Ben Riley-Smith.

Thanks to the quirks of the state’s electoral system, the occupants of its two US Senate seats will be decided on Tuesday after 'run-offs' were ordered when no candidate got more than 50 per cent of the vote in November.

Hanging in the balance is not just state power, however, but control of the Senate. Currently the Republicans hold 50 seats and the Democrats 48 with these two races outstanding.

US president-elect Joe Biden’s legislative agenda is on the line.

