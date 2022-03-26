Georgia voters argue Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene isn't eligible to be reelected

A group of voters in Georgia is seeking to block U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's eligibility to seek reelection, arguing that she helped facilitate the Capitol riot.

A challenge, filed Thursday with the office of Georgia's secretary of state office, claims Greene is not eligible under the 14th amendment to the U.S. Constitution because, allegedly, “before, on, and after January 6, 2021, Greene voluntarily aided and engaged in an insurrection to obstruct the peaceful transfer of presidential power, disqualifying her from serving as a Member of Congress.”

The 14th amendment states that no member of Congress “who, having previously taken an oath, as a member of Congress . . . to support the Constitution of the United States, shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same.”

Greene in a statement to the Associated Press said she has “never encouraged political violence and never will.” She also said she is being targeted by the group because she is “effective and will not bow to the D.C. machine.”

The group of registered voters in Greene’s Georgia congressional district bringing the challenge are represented by Free Speech for People, an election and campaign finance reform organization.

The complaint cites tweets and statements the Georgia Republican made before, during and following the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection when a group of pro-Trump rioters breached the Capitol building in hopes of preventing President Joe Biden’s victory over former President Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election. The filing alleges Greene helped plan the riot or the demonstrations held before the riot.

“While private citizens discussing the overthrow of the government over a few beers does not amount to engaging in insurrection, when a Member of Congress publicly encourages her supporters to engage in insurrection, as the evidence shows Greene did, she has provided ‘useful’ support to the insurrection and therefore engaged in insurrection,” the complaint says.

Free Speech for People has filed another challenge targeting U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn, R-N.C., but the move has been blocked by a federal judge.

Indiana’s state election commission last month also rejected an effort to remove U.S. Rep. Jim Banks, R-Ind., from the ballot over allegations Banks supported the Capitol riot.

Contributing: Associated Press

