Georgia voters navigate rules passed after 2020 election

A sign for early voting in Marietta, Ga. on May 19, 2022, during advanced voting. The Georgia primary is Tuesday, May 24. Tuesday's election in Georgia marks the biggest test yet of new voting restrictions enacted by Republicans in one of the nation's most important battleground states as voters decide hotly contested primary races for governor and U.S. Senate. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart, File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
CHRISTINA A. CASSIDY
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Donald Trump
    Donald Trump
    45th President of the United States

ATLANTA (AP) — Tuesday's election in Georgia marks the biggest test yet of new voting restrictions enacted by Republicans in one of the nation's most important battleground states as voters decide hotly contested primary races for governor and the U.S. Senate.

Election officials, poll workers and voters were navigating new rules put in place by the GOP-controlled Legislature and Republican governor after the 2020 presidential election amid a concerted effort by former President Donald Trump to cast doubt on his loss with unsubstantiated claims of fraud.

They added restrictions to mail voting, limited drop boxes and changed rules that could make it harder for voters who run into problems on Election Day to have their ballots counted. That’s despite no evidence of widespread fraud that would have changed the results of the 2020 presidential election in Georgia, a state Joe Biden won by about 11,800 votes.

Voting groups were watching for long lines, voter confusion, problems with voting equipment or any other hitch that could hinder voters from casting their ballots.

Tuesday’s voting capped a record-setting early voting period in Georgia. Nearly 860,000 ballots had been cast through Friday, the majority of which were done in-person as opposed to mail. State election officials said the early turnout marked a 168% increase from the 2018 primary and a 212% increase from 2020.

Republicans have touted the early voting numbers as evidence that the Georgia law, known as Senate Bill 202, has not harmed voters.

“Once again, facts are disproving the left’s ‘voter suppression’ narrative,” said Jason Snead, executive director of Honest Elections Project Action, a conservative group that supports tighter voting laws.

Georgia was among three states, along with Alabama and Arkansas, holding regular primaries Tuesday. Texas has runoff elections for the GOP primary for attorney general and for a Democratic congressional seat, while Minnesota is holding a special primary for the seat of former Republican U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn, who died in February.

Georgia —- along with other states that have held early primaries — has seen a dramatic decline in the use of mailed ballots since the record numbers reported in 2020 at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, when voters were seeking alternatives to crowded polling places.

Voting advocates said the new Georgia elections law has made it harder to request a mail ballot by shortening the period voters can apply for one and by adding new ID requirements to the applications and the ballot itself. Trump’s unsubstantiated attacks on mailed ballots also have taken a toll on voter confidence.

As of Sunday, about 64,600 mail ballots had been returned out of nearly 97,000 requested by Georgia voters. About 1,300 applications have been rejected for arriving past the new, earlier deadline, or 1.4% of all applications submitted. Those voters, if able, can still vote in person on Tuesday.

Texas primary voters in March were tripped up by new identification requirements, resulting in an abnormally high rate of mail ballot rejections. Lawmakers in Alabama and Arkansas also shortened the period for those requesting absentee ballots.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • McCormick campaign files lawsuit to count mail-in ballots with undated envelopes

    Pennsylvania Senate candidate David McCormick’s campaign is pushing for additional ballots to be counted in the state’s GOP primary results, according to a lawsuit filed Monday. The lawsuit pushes for counting mail-in and absentee ballots missing a date on their envelope to be included in the election result. “These ballots were indisputably submitted on time—they were date-stamped upon receipt—and…

  • Review: 'Swing and a Hit’ for diehard Yankees fans only

    Paul O’Neill, the sweet-single leftie who over the course of his 17-year major league career in Cincinnati and New York rapped 2,107 hits, now has two. “Swing and a Hit” isn’t as heavy on the biography, but like a well-honed baseball swing, it repeats itself again and again. As a broadcaster on the regional sports network owned by the Yankees (YES), he’s smart enough not to criticize current players, but it’s obvious that he finds all those uppercut swings if not offensive, then at least distasteful.

  • 2022 midterms: What to watch in Georgia, Texas, elsewhere

    Georgia takes center stage in Tuesday's primary elections as Gov. Brian Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger try to fight back challengers endorsed by former President Donald Trump, who is seeking revenge for his 2020 election defeat in the state. U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia is testing Republican voters' tolerance for controversy in her primary. On the Democratic side, U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath and U.S. Rep. Carolyn Bourdeaux are facing off after McBath switched districts because of redistricting.

  • Greene's divisive politics face test in Republican primary

    With millions raised to defend her seat in Congress and five fellow Republicans running to take it, GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene faced her first reelection vote Tuesday in a GOP primary race that tests how her conservative Georgia constituents judge her turbulent freshman term. Greene, 47, became a celebrity of the Republican Party's far-right fringe with her election two years ago as she embraced former President Donald Trump’s false claim that the 2020 election was stolen, engaged in conspiracy theories about the coronavirus and launched partisan attacks that critics said promoted racism and violence. Greene remained on the primary ballot Tuesday in Georgia's 14th Congressional District after a failed effort to disqualify her by opposing voters.

  • Congress struggles to ban lawmaker trading amid ‘very tough’ negotiations

    Senator Jeff Merkley is a leader in the effort to ban lawmaker stock trading and in a detailed conversation this week said consensus is building around certain issues but “I don't feel we're anywhere close to being able to say we've got it all wrapped up.”

  • Georgia breaks early voting record ahead of Tuesday’s primary election

    Tia Mitchell, Washington correspondent for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, joins ABC News Live to discuss Georgia’s upcoming primary race.

  • RNC sides with Oz against McCormick's lawsuit over Pennsylvania GOP primary mail-in ballots

    RNC sides with Oz against McCormick's lawsuit over Pennsylvania GOP primary mail-in ballots

  • Kellyanne Conway trashes ‘shrewd and calculating’ Jared Kushner in new tell-all memoir

    Kellyanne Conway, a former adviser to Donald Trump, trashes the ex-president's son-in-law Jared Kushner as a “shrewd and calculating” power-hungry backstabber in a new White House memoir. Conway pulls no punches regarding Ivanka Trump’s husband, saying he was a master of White House office politics who constantly sought to add to his portfolio without accepting any accountability. “There was ...

  • Roman Polanski Always Thrived in France, But Now Even His Adopted Country is Turning On Him (EXCLUSIVE)

    There was a time, not so long ago, when Roman Polanski was the toast of the film industry in France, where the director has been living since 1978, when he fled the United States before sentencing after pleading guilty to having unlawful sex with a 13-year-old girl. Despite the scandal and ongoing legal issues, the […]

  • Trump's Lies About 2020 Election Take Root in Statehouses

    LANSING, Mich. — At least 357 sitting Republican legislators in closely contested battleground states have used the power of their office to discredit or try to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, according to a review of legislative votes, records and official statements by The New York Times. The tally accounts for 44% of the Republican legislators in the nine states where the presidential race was most narrowly decided. In each of those states, the election was conducted w

  • Alabama Gov. Ivey seeking to avoid runoff in crowded primary

    Facing eight challengers in Alabama’s Republican primary, Gov. Kay Ivey repeated former President Donald Trump’s false claims about election theft. On Tuesday, voters will decide whether Ivey’s hard swing to the right was enough for her to avoid a runoff in a state where GOP candidates often struggle to out-conservative one another. One challenger, former Trump ambassador Lindy Blanchard, has slammed Ivey for doing too much to control COVID-19 in a state with one of the nation’s worst pandemic death rates.

  • Kellyanne Conway takes aim at Jared Kushner in new book

    Former White House counselor Kellyanne Conway reportedly criticized former President Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner in her new book, calling him “shrewd and calculating” and saying he had an unchecked sense of power. In her book “Here’s the Deal,” Conway referred to Kushner as “a man of knowing nods, quizzical looks, and sidebar inquiries” and said…

  • Global gas crunch claims first Australian trading casualty

    A gas seller that supplied 7% of the eastern Australian market has collapsed due to soaring global gas prices, the first significant casualty in the country from the global gas supply crisis due to sanctions on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine. The Essential Services Commission on Tuesday suspended private gas retailer Weston Energy from the wholesale gas market for failing to meet financial security requirements and said the company's 184 large and medium-sized customers would be shifted to other suppliers. The collapse of Weston Energy underscores energy price concerns set to face Australia's new Labor government, as it pushes to rapidly expand renewable energy to replace gas and coal over the next eight years.

  • Trump’s bid to reshape GOP faces biggest hurdles in Georgia

    Donald Trump hopes to avoid a stinging defeat in the Georgia governor's race on Tuesday as Republican primary voters decide the fate of the former president's hand-picked candidate to lead one of the most competitive political battlegrounds in the U.S. After incumbent GOP Gov. Brian Kemp refused to accept Trump's baseless claims of widespread voter fraud in Georgia, he sought retribution by personally recruiting former Republican Sen. David Perdue to mount a primary challenge.

  • Who’s on the ballot for Tuesday’s primary elections in Georgia?

    Georgians will head to the polls on Tuesday to determine who will represent their parties in November's general election.

  • Seven races to watch in Georgia, Alabama midterm primaries, Texas run-offs

    Voters in Georgia and Alabama will pick candidates for the U.S. Congress and other offices in Tuesday primaries testing former President Donald Trump's power over his Republican Party ahead of the Nov. 8 midterm elections. Arkansas will also hold nomination contests while Texas will hold run-off elections for races that were unresolved in that state's March 1 primaries. In Georgia, Trump-backed Herschel Walker, a former professional football player with scant political experience, is expected to come in first in the contest against five other Republican hopefuls.

  • Iran vows revenge over killing of Guard member in Tehran

    Iran's hard-line president vowed revenge on Monday over the killing of a senior Revolutionary Guard member gunned down in the heart of Tehran the day before, a still-mysterious attack on the country's powerful paramilitary force. Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi hailed Col. Hassan Sayyad Khodaei as a martyr and blamed “the hand of global arrogance,” a reference to the United States and its allies, including Israel, for his slaying.

  • Pence push for Kemp caps end of Georgia primary campaign

    Former Vice President Mike Pence made an in-person push for Gov. Brian Kemp's reelection a day before the Republican incumbent faces his biggest challenge from a GOP candidate backed by Pence's old boss. Ex-President Donald Trump, meanwhile, held a telephone rally moments after Pence finished speaking to champion the candidacy of former U.S. Sen. David Perdue. Trump urged Perdue to enter the primary as retribution for Kemp not going along with Trump’s effort to overturn his loss to President Joe Biden in Georgia in 2020.

  • Desperate Republican Tells Stacey Abrams ‘Go Back…Where You Came From’

    Trump-endorsed Republican gubernatorial candidate David Perdue doubled down on a racially charged, last-minute new line of attack aimed at Stacey Abrams, the likely Democratic nominee, in an interview Monday night.While addressing a crowd on the final day before the Republican primary, Perdue—who polls show trailing Gov. Brian Kemp, a Republican who earned Trump’s ire when he refused to help “fix” Joe Biden’s win in the state in 2020—opened up a new line of attack on Abrams, telling the audience

  • McCormick sues over counting mail ballots in Pa. Senate race

    The campaign of David McCormick, who is in a neck-and-neck Republican primary contest for the U.S. Senate against celebrity heart surgeon Dr. Mehmet Oz, sued in a Pennsylvania court Monday to try to ensure counties obey a brand-new federal appeals court decision that could help him make up ground. McCormick's lawsuit, filed after hours, asks the state's Commonwealth Court to require counties to promptly count mail-in ballots that lack a required handwritten date on the return envelope. It is the first — but likely not the last — lawsuit in the contest between Oz and McCormick, a former hedge fund CEO.