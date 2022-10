Reuters Videos

STORY: The bodies of the victims were brought to various temples where they were identified by their parents. Most of the children, aged between two and five, were slashed to death, while adults were shot, police said in the aftermath of the worst child death toll in a massacre by a single killer in recent history.A woman shouted after seeing her slain loved one, "he slashed over here many times, he slashed over here many times", indicating the forehead.Police identified the attacker as Panya Khamrap, 34, a former police sergeant who was discharged over drug accusations and who was facing trial on a drugs charge.