Georgia votes in election shadowed by ex-president's arrest

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
SOPHIKO MEGRELIDZE
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

TBILISI, Georgia (AP) — Georgians are voting in municipal elections across the country that are seen as a test for the strength of the ruling party and which opposition parties hope could lead to an early national election.

The vote Saturday came a day after the arrest of exiled former president Mikheil Saakashvili, who had returned to the country to try to bolster opposition support despite facing prison on convictions for abuse of power that were declared after he left Georgia.

Opinion polls showed more than half the electorate in the former Soviet republic were undecided ahead of the election in which the ruling Georgian Dream party and the United National Movement founded by Saakashvili are the main contenders.

A strong performance by the opposition could raise tensions if Georgians expect that to bring an early national election.

Georgian Dream signed a European Union-brokered agreement in the spring under which an early parliament election would be held if the party gets less than 43% of the vote in the municipal ballots. But it later withdrew from the agreement because the UNM had not signed it, although that party signed after Georgian Dream pulled out of it.

Saakashvili, who left Georgia in 2014 and became a Ukrainian citizen, was arrested hours after he posted videos on Facebook saying he had returned to the country.

He was sentenced to up to six years in prison in absentia, and faces several other court cases stemming from his 2004-13 presidency on charges connected to the violent dispersal of a protest and a raid on a television station started by a political rival.

President Salome Zurabishvili, a former ally who was Saakashvili's first foreign minister, said Friday that she will not consider offering him a pardon.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Returning home, Georgian ex-leader arrested after call for election protest

    TBILISI (Reuters) -Georgian police on Friday arrested ex-president Mikheil Saakashvili in Georgia after the opposition politician returned to the country despite facing imprisonment and called for post-election street protests this weekend. Saakashvili, who had been living in Ukraine and was sentenced in absentia in Georgia in 2018, announced this week he would fly home for Saturday's local elections in order to help "save the country". On Friday, he said on social media that he had secretly returned to Georgia and told his supporters to vote for the opposition and to rally in the heart of the capital Tbilisi afterwards on Sunday.

  • Party crowds spark effort to turn down volume in South Beach

    Miami Beach wants to turn down the volume in the city's South Beach party neighborhood, citing increasingly raucous crowds, public drinking and growing violence, but efforts to curb the carousing have raised complaints about racism, classism and business practices along one of the nation's most glamorous waterfronts. The 10-block stretch of Ocean Drive known for art deco hotels, restaurants and bars is sandwiched between two areas that cater to more affluent tourists. The tension has been bubbling for years as party crowds grew from a few weekends a year into a year-round presence.

  • Mali's plan for Russia mercenaries to replace French troops unsettles Sahel

    Many Malians want Russians to replace French troops fighting jihadists but others are less pleased.

  • FTX unveils NFT marketplace support for leading Solana projects

    Cryptocurrency exchange FTX has unveiled proposed support for an array of leading Solana NFT projects in a cryptic tweet.

  • Did you seriously think Kyrsten Sinema was going to be woke because she’s bisexual?

    I don’t know who needs to hear this, but Sinema doesn’t owe you progressive policies because of what she looks like or how she identifies

  • Georgia's ex-president arrested after returning home

    Former President Mikheil Saakashvili was arrested after returning to Georgia, the government said Friday, a move that came as the ex-leader sought to mobilize supporters ahead of national municipal elections seen as critical to the country's political makeup. The announcement by Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili came hours after Saakashvili, who was convicted in absentia on abuse of power charges and has lived in Ukraine in recent years, posted on Facebook that he was back in the country. Details of the arrest were not immediately clear, but Georgian TV on Friday evening broadcast video of Saakashvili in handcuffs, with a wide smile on his face, being taken into custody by police.

  • US envoy says climate summit can yield 'enormous progress'

    U.S. climate envoy John Kerry said Saturday he thinks “enormous progress” can be made at upcoming U.N. climate talks in Scotland but more governments must come up with concrete commitments in the next 30 days. Kerry attended a preparatory meeting in Milan where delegates from around the world sought to identify where progress can be made before the U.N. Climate Change Conference of the Parties starts in Glasgow on Oct. 31. The 12-day summit aims to secure more ambitious commitments to limit global warming to well below 2 degrees Celsius with a goal of keeping it to 1.5 degrees Celsius compared to pre-industrial levels.

  • Coinbase to launch AVAX trading ahead of much-anticipated Avalanche Rush

    Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase has opened inbound transfers for AVAX to its trading platform Coinbase Pro. The listing will enable US-based customers to trade and purchase AVAX using three currency pairs – AVAX-USD, AVAX-USDT and AVAX-EUR.

  • Queen Elizabeth reflects on 'deep' affection for Scotland

    Queen Elizabeth II opened the sixth session of the Scottish Parliament on Saturday and reflected on the “deep and abiding affection” she and her late husband, Prince Philip, shared for Scotland. The 95-year-old monarch arrived for the ceremony with her son, Prince Charles, and his wife, Camilla, who in Scotland are known as the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay. The ceremony in Edinburgh began with the royal mace and the Crown of Scotland being brought into the chamber.

  • German Greens leadership steel party for government

    The leaders of Germany's environmentalist Green party urged their members Saturday to seize the chance to join the country's next government so they can help tackle the challenge of climate change. The Greens placed third in Germany's national election last week with 14.8% of the vote. A coalition between the Greens, the Free Democrats and outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel's center-right Union bloc is also possible, but currently regarded as less likely.

  • More than 100 American evacuees from Kabul were left with little food and sleeping on the floor when the US denied them entry for 33 hours

    Homeland Security barred an evacuation plane containing US citizens and visa holders earlier this week. Insider spoke to one of the flight organizers.

  • Surprising No. 8 Hogs to challenge No. 2 Georgia's defense

    Arkansas is looking for its first 5-0 start since 1998. Georgia can bolster its ranking with a second win over a top-10 team. The Bulldogs will try to improve to 4-0 in home games against top-10 teams under coach Kirby Smart.

  • Russia counting on antibody tests; West notes tool's limits

    When Russians talk about the coronavirus over dinner or in hair salons, the conversation often turns to “antitela,” the Russian word for antibodies — the proteins produced by the body to fight infection. “I have high titers,” Putin said, referring to the measurement used to describe the concentration of antibodies in the blood. The antibodies that these tests look for can only serve as evidence of a past infection, and scientists say it's still unclear what level of antibodies indicates protection from the virus and for how long.

  • Rubio goes after Google and Apple for censoring millions of Russians on their election day

    Florida Republican Sen. Marco Rubio torched Google and Apple on Friday for bowing to the pressure of the Russian government and censoring Russian opposition members trying to persuade people to vote against President Vladimir Putin in the recent election.

  • Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s Favorite Car Is A Classic Legend

    The driver has quite the collection, but what's his favorite car?

  • Joe Manchin Just Cooked the Planet

    The senator won't quit fossil fuels and is going to neuter the reconciliation bill — and we're all going to pay the price

  • Long Beach school officer shoots 18-year-old, leaving her on life support

    Video appears to show officer firing at fleeing car in incident fueling calls for removal of armed officers from schools The victim was identified by her family as Manuela Rodriguez. Photograph: Carolyn Cole/Los Angeles Times/Rex/Shutterstock An 18-year-old woman is on life support after a school safety officer shot her near a high school in Long Beach, California, this week, sparking outrage and renewing calls for armed officers to be removed from schools. The victim, identified by her family a

  • How Much Money Should You Have in Your Brokerage Account by Age 60?

    Fidelity Investments recommends that workers save up enough money by age 67 to replace 10 times the amount of their ending salary. Many people have access to a 401(k) plan through work, and those who don't often open an IRA, or individual retirement account, instead. Both 401(k)s and IRAs are specifically earmarked for retirement, and as such, they come with certain rules.

  • Analysis: Beyond Biden, budget tests Dems' power to deliver

    When President Joe Biden proposed a massive expansion of federal services for Americans this year, he laid out lofty stakes — not only for his own presidential legacy but far beyond. The imperative, he said in an April address to Congress, is to show “that our government still works — and can deliver for the people.” It was an apt pitch for the long-held Democratic vision of government as a force for good, and for the idea that Washington has an obligation to improve the lot of Americans held back.

  • UN agency for Palestinian refugees has urgent budget crisis

    The U.N. agency helping Palestinian refugees is facing an “existential” budget crisis and appealing for urgent funding of $120 million to keep essential education, healthcare and other services running, the agency's chief said Friday. “We keep struggling, running after cash,” Philippe Lazzarini told a small group of reporters. “The financial situation is a real existential threat on the organization, and we should not underestimate this because it might force the organization to decrease services,” he added, and if that happens “we risk to collapse very quickly.”