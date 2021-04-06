What Georgia voting law actually says – and why stakes seem so high

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Peter Grier
·7 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Opponents of Georgia’s recently enacted election law call it a voting suppression act. They say it will make it harder for some people to vote and is aimed in particular at the Black and other minority voters who pushed the state into the Democratic column for 2020 elections.

Proponents of the law say this attack is vastly overblown. Parts of the measure actually expand ballot access, they say, while others still leave Georgia within the U.S. legal mainstream.

The reality is that the law is multifaceted, and both sides can point to provisions that back up their views. The turbulence may stem especially from the context in which the Republican-controlled state legislature passed and Republican Gov. Brian Kemp signed the legislation.

Lawmakers have introduced hundreds of bills containing voter restrictions in almost every state in the union, as former President Donald Trump continues to insist, falsely, that the election was stolen and he was the rightful winner. Georgia, where Mr. Trump personally pressed Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to overturn the results, and which later narrowly elected two Democratic senators in a runoff, is in many ways the epicenter of election bill controversy.

Georgia has received so much attention because it is a state on the cusp that could very easily swing Democratic or Republican, says Michael Morley, a law professor at Florida State University in Tallahassee. With national power so evenly balanced between the parties, even marginal changes in Georgia results could decide who controls the House, the Senate, and even the presidency.

“Georgia is seen as a place where it is much more worthwhile to fight for every single detail,” says Professor Morley in regards to state election law.

Provisions on cutting-room floor

In some ways the details that weren’t included in the new Georgia law may be as indicative as those that were. Several of its most controversial provisions were softened or edited out prior to passage.

Early drafts, for instance, called for a ban on Sunday early voting. Critics saw this as an attempt to end organized church trips to the polls, an important part of Black voter turnout efforts. This provision was struck prior to passage.

As enacted, the law does not require counties to provide Sunday early voting. But it allows counties to decide whether to open for early voting on up to two Sundays prior to an election day.

Some Georgia Republicans also pushed for a ban on no-excuse absentee voting (in which anyone may request an absentee ballot, no special reason needed). The version of the overall legislation that passed the Georgia Senate included such a ban, but some top GOP state party leaders opposed the provision, and it didn’t make it into the final version of the bill.

New restrictions

However, the bill does change mail-in absentee voting in Georgia significantly. Voters will have less time to request a mail-in ballot – 11 weeks, down from the previous 180 days. They will have to return the ballot earlier – two Fridays prior to election day, instead of one.

To obtain a mail-in ballot, voters will also need to provide ID, such as the number of a state driver’s license or Georgia identification card, or some other form of identification and the last four digits of their Social Security number.

Under the new law, the state, and other government entities such as counties, can’t just send voters unsolicited applications for mail-in ballots. (Due to the coronavirus pandemic Secretary of State Raffensperger did this in 2020.) Voters will have to request applications on their own. Drop boxes for those who don’t want to mail in ballots will be limited during the early voting period.

Other changes that critics claim could make it more difficult for minority voters include a virtual ban on mobile voting centers. During early voting in 2020, Fulton County, which includes much of Atlanta, outfitted two recreational vehicles to travel the area and effectively bring polling places to the public.

The bill makes it a misdemeanor to distribute food or water “within 25 feet of any voter standing in line to vote at any polling place,” according to legislative language. (Self-serve water stations or fountains set up by poll workers are allowed.)

In one of its most notable changes, the legislation would remove the secretary of state from control over the state Election Board, replacing them with a nonpartisan chairman appointed by a majority of the Georgia House and Senate. The Election Board, in turn, would have more power to intervene with county election boards it deems “underperforming.”

“Whenever there are partisan ideals that take precedence over the franchise is when democracy starts to fail,” said the Rev. James Woodall, president of the Georgia NAACP, at a press conference April 5, adding that in his view the voting changes amount to “surgical racism.”

More Saturday voting

On the other hand, the bill’s proponents say such criticism is over the top. They point to provisions they say would actually make voting easier.

While there is a ceiling on the maximum number of ballot drop boxes a county can have, the bill also contains a floor on the minimum number of such boxes. That could be a help in rural counties that have not used the technique before.

The bill requires at least two Saturdays of early voting in primary and general elections, up from one. It also calls for more resources to keep lines short – it requires the state to monitor lines to see if any become longer than an hour. If they do state officials are supposed to either open additional precincts or provide more help to ease the strain.

Jay Williams, a Republican strategist in Alpharetta, Georgia, argues that Georgia’s election laws remain, on the whole, more voter-friendly than many Northern states. Voter participation has gone up steadily under 20 years of Republican leadership in the state, he says, reaching record levels in the last few elections.

“In my opinion it’s racist to say that a nonwhite voter is incapable of getting a voter ID or incapable of bringing their own bottle of water to the polls,” says Mr. Williams.

As for the new voter ID requirement for absentee voting, “we have 16 or 17 pieces of identification that you can provide. Show me where this makes a Black person or a minority unable to vote. You can’t,” Mr. Williams adds.

The whole voting controversy is about national politics as much as Georgia per se, the GOP strategist argues. He says Democrats are trying to portray the state as racist so they can push through HR 1, a sweeping Democratic-backed bill now in Congress that would establish federal standards for many aspects of elections, such as mandating no-excuse mail voting in all 50 states as well as at least 15 days of early voting and automatic voter registration.

Georgia versus Colorado

Republican Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina noted on Tuesday that Georgia already has 17 days of early voting – two more than Colorado, where Major League Baseball has moved the All-Star Game after pulling it from Atlanta due to the passage of the Georgia voting bill. Both states have voter ID requirements, Senator Scott noted in a tweet.

But Senator Scott left out an important difference, as many critics noted: Colorado is a vote-by-mail state, where every registered voter is automatically sent a ballot. The vast majority of Coloradans use the mail-in option.

And why? Why did Georgia feel a need to change its voting laws at all? Former President Trump charged for months that mail-in votes would be rife with fraud and cheat him of victory. He has targeted Mr. Raffensperger and other Republican officials in the state, including Governor Kemp, for not helping. Critics say that, combined with the many other states where similar efforts are underway, it is as if the Republican Party is reacting to Mr. Trump’s baseless election fraud charges.

“When you try to change the rules after you lose an election, that’s a serious threat to democracy,” said Lauren Groh-Wargo, CEO of Georgia-based Fair Fight Action, a voting rights group formed by former Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams, at the April 5 press conference.

Related stories

Read this story at csmonitor.com

Become a part of the Monitor community

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. Supreme Court rebuffs claims of workplace religious bias

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday sidestepped a chance to further expand religious rights, turning away two cases in which employees accused companies of violating federal anti-discrimination law by insufficiently accommodating requests for time off to meet religious obligations. The justices declined to hear appeals by two men of different Christian denominations - a Jehovah's Witness from Tennessee and a Seventh-day Adventist from Florida - of lower court rulings that rejected their claims of illegal religious bias. Lower courts found that the accommodations the men sought would have placed too much hardship on the employers.

  • California Senate rejects governor's CHRB appointment, first such move in 20 years

    The California Senate turned down a governor's political appointment for Wendy Mitchell, who was seeking reappointment to the California Horse Racing Board

  • Credit Suisse overhauls executive board as it estimates Archegos fallout at $4.7 billion

    Credit Suisse on Tuesday said it was replacing senior managers, halting its share buyback programme and slashing its 2020 dividend as it grapples with the estimated 4.4 billion Swiss franc ($4.69 billion) fallout from its relationship with Archegos Capital Management LP. Chief Risk Officer Lara Warner and investment banking head Brian Chin will both leave the bank in April, Switzerland's second largest lender said. The bank said it now expects to post a pre-tax loss of roughly 900 million francs for the first quarter, as its strong performance in the quarter was wiped out by the affair.

  • Kerry Washington took a dip in the pool while wearing a sparkling gown with a matching cap inspired by the 1920s

    Law Roach styled Kerry Washington in a custom Etro design and Bulgari jewelry for the 2021 SAG Awards.

  • Navy corpsman dead after shooting wounds two sailors

    A Navy corpsman on Tuesday shot two other service members, wounding one of them critically, at a Maryland business park before traveling to a nearby Army base where he was shot and killed. Authorities in Frederick, about 45 miles northwest of Washington, identified the alleged shooter as Fantahun Girma Woldesenbet, a 38 year old U.S. Navy hospital corpsman.The initial shootings were at Riverside Tech Park, a sprawling, suburban-style complex of buildings that house commercial businesses. Frederick Police Chief Jason Lando: "We are now able to confirm in the Tech Park there's a military institution that's tied to the military. That's where the shooting took place. I can confirm a rifle was used."Afterwards, Woldesenbet went to Fort Detrick, an Army base about four miles away."The subject was stopped at the gate and before he was able to be searched he sped past the gate, made it about a half mile into the installation. He was pursued immediately. They were able to stop him in a parking lot."Army Brig. Gen. Michael J. Talley said he then brandished a weapon at the military personnel who pursued him. He was then fatally shot. As to whether the shooter knew the victims, Talley said they were looking into it but refused to speculate. Talley: "We don’t want to compromise any aspect of the investigation.”Authorities said detectives are still trying to determine a possible motive.

  • THEN AND NOW: The stars of 'Friends'

    The NBC show lasted for 10 years and propelled Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow, and Matt LeBlanc to fame.

  • Jimmy Kimmel Exposes King of ‘Cancel Culture’ Donald Trump

    ABCJimmy Kimmel dove straight into the “drama” Monday night surrounding Major League Baseball’s decision to pull the All-Star Game out of Atlanta in protest of Georgia’s new voter-suppression legislation. As the late-night host put it, the MLB “did the right thing,” but “now the red-hatters are mad at them,” including “Tanny Ramirez,” who released one of his Twitter-esque statements over the weekend.“Baseball is already losing tremendous numbers of fans, and now they leave Atlanta with their All-Star Game because they are afraid of the Radical Left Democrats…” Donald Trump said of the decision. “Boycott baseball and all of the woke companies that are interfering with Free and Fair Elections. Are you listening Coke, Delta, and all!”“Now, Donald Trump calling for a boycott of Coca-Cola is beautiful,” Kimmel replied. “He had a Diet Coke button on his desk at the Oval Office. The man urinates aspartame, OK?”“And it’s especially funny because with all his complaining about cancel culture, this guy has tried to cancel more culture than anyone ever!” he continued, explaining that “if you listened to Trump, you’d have to cancel” everything from baseball, Coca-Cola and Delta Airlines to Apple, Amazon and Fox News, among dozens of other major U.S. entities.John Oliver Roasts Tucker Carlson’s Matt Gaetz DebacleDuring his first year as president, Trump lashed out at Merck, the company that makes Propecia. “What are the chances Donald Trump actually gives up Diet Coke or his bald head medicine?” Kimmel asked. “None, but he wants you to.”On top of all of this, there was the photo that former White House aide Stephen Miller posted on Monday with Trump in which a Coke bottle was visibly hidden behind his desk phone.“Isn’t that the best?” Kimmel asked. “Cheer up Republicans! You can’t watch football, baseball, basketball or NASCAR anymore. But you can still watch Trump play golf and drink Coke.”For more, listen and subscribe to The Last Laugh podcast.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Jordan Spieth a winner again heading to Augusta National

    Jordan Spieth was a 20-year-old with a 30-year-old head on his shoulders when he first played the Masters and nearly won until Bubba Watson rallied over the last 11 holes to beat him. It's amazing what winning can do in golf, and the timing was never better for Spieth. Spieth arrived at midday as the first full day of practice was in full swing on an Augusta National course that was far different from when the world's best players were there five months ago for the pandemic-postponed Masters in November.

  • US boosts aid to Palestinians as some in Congress cry foul

    The Biden administration is moving again to increase U.S. assistance to the Palestinians as it fires up a new Mideast policy that is directly opposite of the one pursued by its predecessor. For the third time in two weeks, the administration has either publicly announced or quietly notified Congress of its intent to provide the Palestinians with tens of millions of dollars in aid. On Monday, the administration informed lawmakers that it would give the Palestinians $40 million for law enforcement and security costs in the West Bank and Gaza.

  • Philippines warns China to 'get out' as boats gather in disputed waters

    The Philippines has accused China of planning to occupy more areas in the South China Sea, repeating its demands for Beijing to withdraw a fleet of ships that has been amassing since last month around the Whitsun Reef, near the disputed Spratly Islands. Manila maintains that the reef is located within its 200-mile exclusive economic zone, and believes the flotilla is manned by Chinese militias. It said last Thursday it had discovered illegally built structures in the Union Banks, the series of reefs that includes Whitsun. “The continued presence of Chinese maritime militias in the area reveals their intent to further occupy [areas] in the West Philippine Sea,” Delfin Lorenzana, the defence secretary, said in a statement on Sunday, using the local name for the South China Sea. On Monday, Salvador Panelo, lawyer to Rodrigo Duterte, the Philippine president, warned the standoff over the flotilla risked "unwanted hostilities that both countries would rather not pursue," adding that "our sovereignty is non-negotiable." China has denied all charges, insisting the boats are anchored in the area to shelter from rough seas. Initial intelligence gathered by Philippine patrols estimated the number of boats at more than 200, before most fanned out into a wider area, leaving 44 behind.

  • First shots of Moderna vaccine set to be administered in Wales

    The first doses of the Moderna vaccine will be administered in the UK on Wednesday as a minister insisted the UK will have enough jabs to offer all adults their first dose by July. The first doses will be administered at West Wales General Hospital in Carmarthen, the Welsh Government said. Five thousand doses of the vaccine were sent to vaccination centres in the Hywel Dda University Health Board area on Wednesday, it added. Nadhim Zahawi, the vaccines minister, said the jabs will be deployed widely "around the third week of April" with "more volume" expected by May. He told BBC Breakfast that more Pfizer and Oxford/AstraZeneca doses will also arrive and the Janssen vaccine is "coming through as well". "So I am confident that we will be able to meet our target of mid-April offering the vaccine to all over-50s and then at the end of July offering the vaccine to all adults," he said. Mr Zahawi reconfirmed the target after reports that the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency is considering proposals to restrict the use of the Oxford/AstraZeneca jab in younger people.

  • Who’s the pick to win 2021 Masters? Look for big names, hot hands

    Tee times are locked in for Thursday and Friday of the tournament.

  • Norwegian Cruise Line to resume trips in Greece, Caribbean

    Shares of parent Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. rose 6% in late-morning trading. Carnival Corp. and Royal Caribbean Group rose about 2%. The line will offer 7-day trips around the Greek Isles leaving from Athens starting in late July and sailings from Jamaica and the Dominican Republic on two other ships starting in August.

  • Fans at Angel Stadium pelt Astros with boos and a couple of trash cans

    Playing in front of SoCal fans for the first time since their sign-stealing scandal became public in November 2019, the Astros were heckled in Anaheim.

  • With Darnold gone, Jets focused on finding next franchise QB

    Joe Douglas and the New York Jets discussed, debated and contemplated every scenario surrounding Sam Darnold. After all the agonizing over the “rabbit holes,” as the general manger called them, the choice to ultimately trade the promising but inconsistent quarterback was a sensible but far from simple solution. “We felt like this was the best decision for the entire organization moving forward,” Douglas said Tuesday, “and hitting the reset button.”

  • Janet Yellen wants a global minimum tax rate. Here's what that means for the US and the world.

    On Monday, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in a speech that she supports a global minimum tax rate. It could make companies worldwide pay up.

  • Red Sox in yellow and blue? What's next ... Dodger chartreuse?

    The Boston Red Sox City Connect uniforms from Nike replace navy and red with a bright blue and even brighter yellow. Not even the socks are red.

  • Texas Rangers receive two young Yankees prospects for Rougned Odor in nice surprise

    Jon Daniels said the club was prepared to get nothing in return after designating the veteran for assignment last week.

  • Guards stayed at Baylor, paving way for Drew's dream title

    Becoming national champion was a far-fetched dream when Scott Drew first uttered that possibility during his introduction as Baylor’s coach after taking over a decimated and scandal-plagued program nearly 18 years ago. “When you have a goal for that long, we all knew the goal, everybody knew the mission,” said Butler, the Final Four's most outstanding player.

  • An Asian woman was stabbed to death in California but police aren't treating the attack as a hate crime

    Ke Chieh Meng, 64, was attacked while walking her dogs in Riverside, California on Saturday. She died in hospital from her injuries.