Georgia winter weather & Arctic plunge timeline: When temperatures will drop below freezing

ATLANTA - Atlanta and north Georgia should prepare to feel the chill as temperatures are expected to take a nose dive following Friday's severe weather threat. As the front moves through, a flow of Arctic air will drop temperatures significantly. And with another chance of showers to start next week, there is even the possibility of snow.

It is still a little early to narrow down where, if any, snow may fall. But the FOX 5 Storm Team will continue to keep you updated. One thing is certain: it is about to get cold.

Let's talk about a timeline.

Atlanta's temperature drop Friday night to overnight Saturday

The temperature will drop by about 30 degrees. Overnight lows will be around 30 degrees in Atlanta.

A second drop Monday night through overnight Tuesday

There will be another chance of showers on Monday, but not as significant as the storms which are forecast for Friday. Highs will be in the mid-40s but will be dropping dramatically moving into the overnight hours.

Highs will be in the low to mid-40s on Sunday with lows around 30 under clear to partly cloudy skies.

Sunday, highs will be near 50 with the low just above freezing in town.

There will be another chance of showers on Monday, but not as significant as the storms which are forecast for Friday.

Snow chances Monday night/overnight Tuesday

Highs will be in the mid-40s but will be dropping dramatically moving into the overnight hours.

Monday evening will likely see temperatures in the mid-teens with a slight chance of rain and snow showers in north Georgia.

It is still too early to determine where or when that potential winter weather might be, but stick with the FOX 5 Storm Team for the latest.

The cold will continue next week as polar air makes its way in. We'll continue to bring you the latest in the days ahead.

KEEP UP WITH THE LATEST BY DOWNLOADING THE FREE FOX 5 STORM TEAM APP AND FOLLOWING @FOX5STORMTEAM ON X. CATCH THE LATEST FORECAST ON FOX LOCAL FOR YOUR SMART TV.