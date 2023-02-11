Georgia 'witch doctor' allegedly raped woman in 'ritual' after luring her on social media: police

A 44-year-old Georgia man who reportedly claimed to be a "witch doctor" was arrested for allegedly raping a woman in Duluth earlier this week.

The victim told police she connected with Hassan Shalgheen, 44, on social media and went to his apartment for a "ritual" cleansing Sunday night.

Once there, he asked her to take off her clothes, then allegedly forced himself on her, according to FOX 5 Atlanta.

LSU CLOSED NEARLY 300 REPORTED SEXUAL ASSAULTS WITHOUT DISCIPLINE IN ONE YEAR

Hassan Shalgheen was booked into the Gwinnett County Adult Detention Center on a $5,900 bond and was charged with two counts of rape, false imprisonment, theft by deception and sexual battery, according to inmate records.

He was booked into the Gwinnett County Adult Detention Center on a $5,900 bond and was charged with two counts of rape, false imprisonment, theft by deception and sexual battery, according to inmate records.

FLORIDA POLICE ARREST MAN SUSPECTED OF RAPING 80-YEAR-OLD CANCER PATIENT

READ ON THE FOX NEWS APP

He remained in jail as of Saturday afternoon.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Duluth police didn't immediately respond Fox News Digital's request for comment.