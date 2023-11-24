A Georgia woman accidentally paid over $7,000 for her Subway sandwich after keying in her phone number for rewards points

A Georgia woman said a reward points mishap led her to accidentally pay $7,000 for a sandwich.

Vera Conner said she'd ordered a $7.54 Italian footlong, but also mistakenly left a $7,105 tip.

She said she likely filled out the tip amount while entering her phone number for loyalty points.

A woman in College Park, Georgia, accidentally paid more than $7,000 for a Subway sandwich that would have normally cost her less than $8.

Vera Conner told NBC News that she ordered her weekly footlong, an Italian Sub with salami, pepperoni, and ham, at the local Subway on October 23.

The meal would have cost $7.54, but Conner realized days later that she'd somehow also left a $7,105.44 tip using her Bank of America credit card.

"When I looked at my receipt, I was like, oh, my God!" she told NBC. "I thought this number looks familiar. It was the last six numbers of my phone number. Who would leave a tip like that?"

Conner said she was likely entering her phone number into Subway's payment screen to get rewards points when she accidentally filled in the amount for a tip.

"I must have been keying it in the pad, and the screen changed," Conner told ABC affiliate WSB-TV.

Conner told the outlet that when she disputed the charge with Bank of America, her claim was denied.

She added that she returned to the Subway shop for help with the issue, but that a manager said her bank would have to resolve the payment for her.

Conner has spent over a month trying to obtain a chargeback from Bank of America, and she was finally issued a temporary credit for the massive tip on Monday, NBC reported.

Bank of America said Conner's dispute was initially rejected because she'd asked to refund the entire purchase — sandwich and tip included — when she should only get a chargeback for the tip, per NBC.

A Subway spokesperson told WSB-TV that it was aware Conner had disputed the charge.

Separately, a Bank of America spokesperson told Today, which reported on Conner's case on Wednesday, that Subway would refund the tip.

"We asked Subway to refund the money to the client, and we're pleased they have agreed to do so," the spokesperson said.

Subway and Bank of America did not immediately respond to requests for comment sent outside regular business hours.

