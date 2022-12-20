Georgia woman accused of intentionally running over victim, deputies say

The Towns County Sheriff’s Office has taken a 40-year-old woman into custody after they said she intentionally ran over a female victim with her car.

The incident unfolded on Friday when deputies were called to a domestic call at an area in Hiawassee.

According to officials, a deputy headed to the location saw a driver, identified as Samantha Aguirrie Beck, 40, swerving off the road in an aggressive manner to intentionally run over the victim.

Authorities said the victim was hit by the car and taken to a local hospital. Her current condition is unknown.

Beck faces charges of aggravated assault, driving under the influence of drugs, disorderly conduct, failure to drive within a single lane and improper backing.

Royce Lee Beck, 40, was also arrested for terroristic threats and acts.

The release stated that the Department of Family and Children’s Services was called, and the care of the injured female and another child were turned over to them.

Authorities have not release the victim’s age.

