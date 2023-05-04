Georgia woman accused of trafficking fentanyl wanted by FBI

The FBI is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of Tiara Ann Thomas (aka “Red”) of Macon.

Thomas is wanted for violating the conditions of her pretrial release.

According to the FBI, her original offenses are conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.

Thomas, 23, is described as 5′ 3″ tall, weighing about 130 lbs., with dyed red hair and brown eyes.

She has a black tattoo on the left side of her neck.

The FBI said her original offenses happened in Bibb County between November 2020 and July 2021.

The FBI said Thomas failed to report to her probation officer between July and October of 2022 and is believed to have moved from her Macon home in September 2022.

She has not been located since that time.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the FBI Macon Resident Agency at 478-745-1271 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 877-682-7463.

