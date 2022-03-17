Georgia woman admits guilt in interstate gun-smuggling case

CAMDEN - A Georgia woman has admitted her role in an attempt to sell guns illegally in South Jersey.

Jessy Hill of Dalton entered a guilty plea in Camden federal court on Wednesday, eight days after a similar admission by her alleged accomplice, Dylan Ianncelli of Pitman.

The couple were arrested in August 2021, after Mantua police stopped them in a vehicle transporting a dozen guns that had been purchased in Georgia, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for New Jersey.

The federal prosecutor's office asserted Hill bought the guns without disclosing she was acquiring them for others.

Jessy Hill of Georgia has pleaded guilty to a weapons-conspiracy charge in Camden federal court.

It alleged she and Ianncelli, who had met online earlier that year, hoped for profits of more than $2,500 from selling the guns in South Jersey.

Mantua police had been alerted to the possible presence of guns in the couple's vehicle by agents of the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Hill, 26, admitted guilt to conspiring to sell guns without a federal license and to make false statements to a licensed gun dealer, a court record says.

Ianncelli, 28, pleaded guilty on March 8 to conspiring to make false statements in obtaining firearms and to illegally engage in the business of dealing in firearms.

He also admitted guilt to possession of firearms by a convicted felony.

U.S. District Judge Joseph Rodriguez scheduled Hill's sentencing for July 19 in Camden federal court.

Jim Walsh covers public safety, economic development and other beats for the Courier-Post, Burlington County Times and The Daily Journal.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: Feds: Jessy Hill, Dylan Ianncelli sought to sell guns in South Jersey