Georgia Woman Allegedly Crashed Her Car Into A Popeyes Because She Didn’t Get Biscuits

A Georgia woman finds herself in a crummy situation because she allegedly drove her SUV into a Popeyes after realizing she didn’t get the biscuits she ordered.

According to WJBF, police said Belinda H. Miller almost hit another woman who was standing inside the Richmond County Popeyes on Saturday night when she drove her car through the wall and doors of the building.

Police said the 50-year-old woman, who is now arrested, continued to force her vehicle another four feet inside the building after the initial crash. Miller only stopped because the building debris didn’t allow her car to go any further, officials added.

The Popeyes manager said Miller received her biscuits after employees initially forgot to give it to her. Still, she proceeded to crash her car because she wasn’t happy, the manager told WJBF.

Miller is charged with Aggravated Assault and First Degree Criminal Damage to Property.