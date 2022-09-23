Georgia woman arrested after 30,000 prescription pills found in the mail
North Georgia sheriff’s deputies have arrested a woman after they say they found 30,000 Xanax pills in the mail.
Lumpkin County deputies say a mail package was intercepted on Thursday. When investigators opened it, they found 30,000 Alprazolam, better known as Xanax, prescription pills.
While serving a search warrant at a home off of White Oak Lane, deputies say they also found several other prescription pills and guns.
Lorraine Sharp, 57, of was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute.
Sharp is currently being held in the Lumpkin County Jail.
