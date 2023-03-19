Georgia woman arrested for impersonating GBI official

A Georgia woman who had been knocking on doors claiming to be with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been arrested for impersonating an official, according to police.

Tracy Lynn Allen, 54, was arrested Thursday, Cobb County Jail records show.

On March 10, Allen began knocking on doors in one neighborhood in Cobb County, according to FOX 5 Atlanta. A Ring doorbell camera on one of the houses captured her, saying she was with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. She also was heard during the late-night encounter asking for a person who did not live at the residence.

"Tell them Tracy Allen with the GBI is looking for them," she was heard saying through the doorbell camera.

The family at that home said they also noticed what appeared to be a gun holster tucked into the waistband of her pants.

Cobb County Police Sgt. Wayne Delk told FOX 5 Atlanta that police, including undercover officers, will always have some form of identification on them.

Dallas Police said they also warned other law enforcement agencies in the area after being informed that Allen had posted a threat on social media against some agencies in Cobb County.

The motivation behind Allen pretending to be with the GBI is unclear.

Allen was booked into the Cobb County Adult Detention Center on felony impersonating a public official or employee. Her bond was set at around $3,000.