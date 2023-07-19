Georgia woman arrested with several ounces of meth

A High Falls, Georgia woman is facing drug charges after investigators searched her home.

After receiving numerous complaints of unusual activity at her home, Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Investigators opened an investigation.

A search warrant was obtained for her home and investigators executed that warrant on Monday, July 17.

Teresa Burley was found with several ounces of methamphetamine, as well as drug related items such as pipes and scales, and marijuana.

Burley was arrested.

Monroe County Sheriff Brad Freeman asks the public to report illegal or suspicious activity to their investigations unit at 478-994-7043.

Tipsters can remain anonymous.

