Georgia woman arrested on sex trafficking, child pornography charges
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has arrested a woman on sex trafficking and child pornography charges after officers searched a home in Muscogee County over the weekend.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The investigation began after the GBI’s Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit received information from the Cyber Crimes Unit of the Bergen County, New Jersey prosecutor’s office.
TRENDING STORIES:
Robb Elementary shooting: Texas governor says 14 students, 1 teacher killed
Walmart pulls Juneteenth ice cream, apologizes after backlash on social media
Who’s on the ballot for Tuesday’s primary elections in Georgia?
Townes Ward Borum, 37, was arrested on charges of possession, distribution and production of child pornography and trafficking a person for sexual servitude in Columbus, Georgia Saturday.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
Borum was taken to the Muscogee County Jail.
Details on what Borum did or how many victims she had have not been released.