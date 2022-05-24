Georgia woman arrested on sex trafficking, child pornography charges

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has arrested a woman on sex trafficking and child pornography charges after officers searched a home in Muscogee County over the weekend.

The investigation began after the GBI’s Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit received information from the Cyber Crimes Unit of the Bergen County, New Jersey prosecutor’s office.

Townes Ward Borum, 37, was arrested on charges of possession, distribution and production of child pornography and trafficking a person for sexual servitude in Columbus, Georgia Saturday.

Borum was taken to the Muscogee County Jail.

Details on what Borum did or how many victims she had have not been released.