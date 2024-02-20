Georgia woman arrested for trafficking meth with her children in the car, sheriff office says

A woman was arrested for drug trafficking and deputies said she also had her kids in the car at the time of the incident.

Oglethorpe County Georgia Sheriff’s Office said deputies conducted a traffic stop on Stephens Salem Road on Monday morning around 12:40 a.m.

While the deputy was writing the citations for the traffic violation, a K-9 unit arrived and did an exterior sweep of the car.

According to deputies, after the dog had a “positive alert” on the car, they searched it and found methamphetamine inside.

The car and drugs were seized and the 41-year-old woman was arrested.

Deputies said she is facing drug trafficking and reckless endangerment charges for having her two juvenile children with her while trafficking drugs.

Deputies also found out she was currently out on bond awaiting trial for a previous drug trafficking arrest from Feb. 14, 2023.

She was recently indicted for that charge in January.

