Georgia woman behind bars after attempting to mail drugs to inmate, deputies say

A woman accused of trying to mail drugs into a jail is now behind bars herself.

Deputies with the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office conducted the investigation between Nov. 3 and 10.

During the seven-day investigation, deputies learned through phone conversations Amber Leigh Abney, 31, of Macon and inmate James Douglas Adkins, 34, talked about her mailing in drugs to him.

On Nov. 10, deputies and U.S. Marshals performed a search warrant at Abney’s home in the 3300 block of Fairburn Avenue.

Authorities said deputies found drugs and communication devices used to conduct the conversations to mail drugs into the Bibb County Jail.

Abney was arrested at her home and taken to Bibb County Jail.

She’s facing charges of two counts of use of communications facilities during the commission of a felony, possession of marijuana, three counts of conspiracy to violate Georgia Controlled Substance Act, possession of Schedule I drugs and criminal street gang activities. She is being held on a $11,860 bond.

Adkins, who was already in Bibb County Jail on unrelated charges, is now facing charges of two counts of attempt or conspiracy to violate the Georgia Controlled Substance Act, two counts of use of communications facilities during the commission of felony and criminal street gang activities. He is being held without bond.

Anyone with information about this case is urged to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.

