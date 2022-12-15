Georgia woman charged after showing young child porn, officials say
A woman was arrested Tuesday after deputies said she showed a young child porn.
The Hall County Sheriff’s Office said in June 2022, 36-year-old Rachel Barbara Wassing of Clermont showed a boy under the age of ten the explicit videos on her cell phone.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Deputies said the child had regularly visited the home that month.
It is unknown what Wassing’s relationship is with the victim.
TRENDING STORIES:
Atlanta rapper Gunna released after pleading guilty to RICO charge
Channel 2 presents: Winter Weather Season, a Family 2 Family special
‘Bring her back!’ Parents believe missing 11-year-old is with 22-year-old man headed to Texas
On Aug. 1, officials said the child told his family what had happened, and family members immediately reported the incident to the police.
Investigators executed a search warrant at Wassing’s home on Aug. 26 and recovered several electronic devices.
Wassing was charged with child molestation and electronic furnishing of obscene material to a minor. She remains in the Hall County Jail without bond.
The investigation remains ongoing.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS: