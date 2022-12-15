Georgia woman charged after showing young child porn, officials say

A woman was arrested Tuesday after deputies said she showed a young child porn.

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office said in June 2022, 36-year-old Rachel Barbara Wassing of Clermont showed a boy under the age of ten the explicit videos on her cell phone.

Deputies said the child had regularly visited the home that month.

It is unknown what Wassing’s relationship is with the victim.

On Aug. 1, officials said the child told his family what had happened, and family members immediately reported the incident to the police.

Investigators executed a search warrant at Wassing’s home on Aug. 26 and recovered several electronic devices.

Wassing was charged with child molestation and electronic furnishing of obscene material to a minor. She remains in the Hall County Jail without bond.

The investigation remains ongoing.

