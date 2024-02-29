Georgia woman creates national conversation surrounding end of life care for veterans

Dr. Qwynn Galloway-Salazar is one of USA TODAY’s Women of the Year, a recognition of women across the country who have made a significant impact. The annual program is a continuation of Women of the Century, a 2020 project that commemorated the 100th anniversary of women gaining the right to vote.

Before U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Kate Hendricks Thomas died of stage 4 breast cancer in 2022, she challenged Snellville, Georgia woman Qwynn Galloway-Salazar to move the needle forward in end-of-life care for veterans.

Galloway-Salazar, 41, said with that charge, she has been on "one heck of a mission." To date, her work as a end-of-life doula has helped hundreds of veterans and their families.

Growing up in New York, Galloway-Salazar wanted to go into the criminal justice system or become a mortician. Putting her curiosity about death and dying aside, she joined the U.S. Army in April 2001, just months before 9/11, in order to fund her education.

She was called to active duty in 2003 and was stationed at Fort Liberty, North Carolina. During her time at the instillation, she served in the postal space, interacting with soldiers who were either preparing to deploy to combat or coming back home from deployment. It was her time spent there, listening and collecting stories, that would help shape her career after military service.

Dr. Qwynn Galloway-Salazar an Army Veteran, End-of-Life Doula, Educator, and Founder of In Their Honor, LLC., poses for a photo in her office in Snellville, Ga., on Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024.

Galloway-Salazar went to college and majored in criminal justice before receiving her master's degree in counseling. While working on her doctoral dissertation, focused on post-9/11 female veterans in their transition from the military into the civilian workforce, she met Thomas, a female veteran researcher.

"She was light," Galloway-Salazar said. "She encouraged me, she inspired me and she made me see things in ways that I could have never imagined seeing. ... She would meet with me once a month and I would see her health decline. Toward the end, I started asking her existential questions – one of which was: How does one's military service impact them at the end of their lives? We began having these deep conversations about what her combat experiences were like and how they were showing back up at that point in her life."

Those conversations set Galloway-Salazar on a trajectory to become an end-of-life doula in 2021, accompanying dying veterans and their families.

End-of-life doulas are non-medical professionals who support and care for those that are dying. They may take care of the home, discuss advanced end-of-life planning or just sit and listen to stories to reduce isolation and loneliness.

Galloway-Salazar said she specifically wanted to focus on the needs of veterans and their loved ones because she felt there was a need to say, 'Thank you for your service,' in an actionable way. She started by serving as a doula to veterans that were dying during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"What started as a passion project in my community, turned into a movement and a national conversation about how we can support veterans through the end of life," she said. "What I have learned throughout these 20 years with our veterans is, for some, there's unfinished business right at the end of life. There are regrets. There are needs to have forgiveness; for themselves or for what they left on the battlefield."

She later developed In Their Honor, which provides service consulting, trainings and workshops to help raise awareness and educate communities about the unique needs and challenges veterans face at the end of their lives.

She joined PsychArmor as creative advisor and developed a group of courses, Caring for Veterans Through the End-of-Life, which rolled out in August 2023.

While Galloway-Salazar has work happening throughout Georgia, she also has work happening in Oregon, Michigan and Washington.

"To see this work spread is just a dream come true," she said. "... We can talk about the success that's on paper, that's all great, but my true success is serving humanity, serving mankind and leaving a legacy for those to see the world the way that I do."

Thomas, whose cancer was attributed to burn pit exposure in Iraq, died on April 5, 2022.

"It's so wild how someone can take up residency in your life for such a short period of time, but leave a mark in your life that will be there forever," Galloway-Salazar said. "That's what Kate did. ... I would have never imagined that one person would have had such an impact on my life the way that she did in months."

Galloway-Salazar, affectionately known as "Doc Q," sat down to talk with USA TODAY about her dreams and how she turned them into a reality.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

Who paved the way for you?

"Kate's one of the ones who paved the way for me, but when I think about it, every woman veteran that served prior to me, who served alongside of me, they paved the way for me. ... As I do this work, many of my greatest supporters are women that have served and it's an honor of a lifetime when I hear them say, 'You are our voice. The platform that you have with it, we all feel seen, we all feel heard, we all feel valued.'"

What is your proudest moment?

"In 2021, I moderated a virtual roundtable and I invited veterans from multiple eras to come on and share their story. My proudest moment was having a female veteran from Vietnam on that panel. She sent me a message a few days before and she said, 'Can I invite all of my female friends that served in Vietnam, too?' If we think about history, we often talk about our male veterans who were not welcomed home and we forget about the women. So to have her ask if her female veteran friends from Vietnam can be a part [of the discussion], that was the richest honor ever to be able to provide that platform and that space to share their experiences from Vietnam all the way to Iraq and Afghanistan. ... When I share that it was my proudest moment, people are like, 'But you were Georgia's first woman Veteran of the Year.' And I'm like, 'That's great, but I stand on the shoulders of giants that came before me.'"

What is your definition of courage?

"In short, to get up and keep doing the things that we're afraid to do over and over again."

Is there a guiding principle or mantra that you tell yourself?

"It is the quote, 'If your dreams don't scare you, they're not big enough.' I live by that and every day, besides that mantra, I ask myself, 'What's your why? With every breath that God gives you today, what are you going to do with it?'"

Who do you look up to?

"My family and friends, but truly, my daughters. My daughters are fierce. From 9 to 30-plus years old, they are fierce young women that are wrangling life and doing the impossible. They teach me things every day; to be a better version of myself. And of course, my mom, my dad, my siblings, my husband, who is a combat veteran that now serves in law enforcement. But on the day to day, it's my daughters."

How do you overcome adversity?

"There have been so many noes. When I started in this space, my husband said you're going to hear more noes than yesses, but you're waiting on that one yes that's going to catapult you. For every no that I heard, I wanted to quit. I went back to being in the military; we don't quit. ... I would dust myself off. When I think about adversity, or I think about what his failures look like to me, they are lessons learned. I welcome adversity. I make space for adversity, because it's the greatest teacher."

What advice would you give your younger self?

"Don't take yourself so serious, girl. Taking myself so seriously brought many moments of not having a good degree of freedom, fun and creativity that I wish I would have had. When I turned 40, I realized how important it was to live while I was living. So I show up as colorful, vibrant, carefree ... as I possibly can. I was more reserved, wore a mask and was not as open in my younger years. Now I show up and I show out. Other women have inspired and encouraged me to be the fullest version of myself, because that's what I deserve and that's what the world deserves."

What is next for In Their Honor?

"The future of In Their Honor is bright. I envision this work transcending conventional end-of-life care veterans receive. This work is not just a momentary service, but an enduring movement reshaping the care landscape. This movement is driven by a commitment to preserving veteran narratives, embracing the richness of their life stories, and building compassionate networks that put action to, 'Thank you for your service,' especially when it matters most. I envision that intergenerational connections will be made, reducing social isolation, loneliness and caregiver burnout. And yes, more than likely, a book, documentary and advocacy around legislation will follow."

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Georgia woman pioneers end of life care for veterans