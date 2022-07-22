Georgia woman dies after falling out of patrol car while in custody

A Georgia woman has died after she fell from a patrol car while being arrested last week.

Hancock County sheriff’s deputies were called to a home in Sparta, Georgia on July 15 and arrested 28-year-old Brianna Marie Grier. It’s unclear what she was being charged with.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says that while Grier was being taken to the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, she fell out of the patrol car and was injured.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Grier was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital for treatment of her injuries. She was pronounced dead nearly a week later on July 21.

Hancock County Sheriff Terrell Primus requested the GBI’s assistance after the initial incident.

TRENDING STORIES:

Grier’s body is being taken to the GBI Crime Lab for an autopsy as the GBI continues their investigation.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: