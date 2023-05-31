Georgia woman faces murder charge after fatal stabbing, fiery attempt to cover up the crime

A woman is accused of stabbing someone to death, then setting their home on fire to cover up their crime.

The alleged murder happened in Spalding County, where Channel 2′s Elizabeth Rawlins was there to see the charred remains of the house.

Neighbors in the area tell Rawlins they are shaken up. It’s the third murder to happen on the same street.

Christy Garner, 40, is facing murder charges after investigators tell Channel 2 Action News that she stabbed a woman to death before setting her, and her house, on fire.

She’s accused of killing Patricia Gresham.

One neighbor told Rawlins they heard the start of the fire.

“I heard a big boom, and then came back outside and the place was in flames,” the neighbor said.

Neighbors speaking with Channel 2 Action News did not want to be identified because it’s the third murder to happen on Dutchman Road.

“That’s insane,” the neighbor told Rawlins. “Because you know there was someone else killed just right down the road.

Spalding County investigators were called to the home on Sunday. When they got there, the house was already fully engulfed in flames.

A witness told investigators he witnessed the murder, and the attempted cover-up.

“Somebody said this was a murder and somebody is trying to cover it up,” a neighbor told Channel 2 Action News.

Garner now faces a number of charges for Gresham’s death.

According to county records, she’s being held in the Spalding County Jail without bond.

Meanwhile, the neighbors are wondering if it’s time to move.

“We shouldn’t be here,” one said. “It’s not shaping up to be a good area.”

