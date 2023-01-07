Georgia woman finds man fatally shot as she was walking her dog

A Georgia woman walking her dog at a park in Dekalb County discovered a man who had been shot to death, according to police.

The woman noticed a car with its doors wide open in Shoal Creek Park, Dekalb Police said, according to FOX 5 Atlanta.

She then decided to take a closer look and found the deceased man inside the vehicle.

Detectives located several shell casings on the scene. Police said the victim appears to be in his early 20s.

The victim found in the vehicle has not yet been identified by police, although they do have one lead they intend to follow.

"The vehicle is registered to a female. So we're going to get in touch with her to see if she can help us identify him," Sgt. Lynn Shuler of DeKalb Police said.

Residents of the area say there are often gunshots, and that they made complaints to the police.

Police are working to identify the victim and the shooter.