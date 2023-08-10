Georgia woman gets four years in prison for COVID-19 relief fraud, officials say

A 45-year-old Suwanee woman will serve nearly four years in prison after she fraudulently collected nearly $4 million in Paycheck Protection Programs, a relief program during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Georgia said Lakisha Swope submitted fraudulent PPP applications and got the funds she applied for.

The USAO said Swope flew around the country to obtain the funds, with dozens of false PPP applications filed from her home in Suwanee.

The USAO said a search warrant revealed the extent of her activities.

“FBI agents, while executing a search warrant of Swope’s residence, seized voluminous documents showing her role in managing a conspiracy to defraud the program, including false PPP applications in the names of dozens of businesses,” USAO said in a statement.

While businesses were able to request emergency financial assistance in potentially forgivable loans during the pandemic, officials say Swope instead used fake PPP applications to take home $3.6 million.

After she was paid, officials said Swope used the money to buy luxury items.

“To carry out this scheme, Swope flew around the country, including to Texas, Missouri, and Florida, to collect loan fees from business owners she was using to file these false PPP applications. Swope’s criminal conduct led to banks making $3,626,961 in fraudulent PPP payments,” USAO said. “Swope used the fraudulently obtained funds on luxury clothing, restaurants, hotels, and vacation rentals.”

As a result of the investigation and subsequent process in court, Swope was sentenced to three years and 10 months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release.

She’ll also have to pay back more than $3.6 million as restitution to the U.S. Small Business Administration.

