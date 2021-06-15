Georgia woman gives emergency C-section birth after stabbing attack

A Georgia mother who gave birth by emergency cesarean section after being stabbed several times in the Atlanta suburbs earlier this month shared new details of the harrowing account.

Valerie Kasper, who was five months pregnant when she was assaulted, was allegedly stabbed four times in the back and stomach after being approached by a man while walking with her 3-year-old son Benjamin on June 5. The 34-year-old woman was forced to give an emergency C-section after the incident, giving birth to an unharmed baby boy who was born at 25 weeks.

"It's amazing to me that I got stabbed four times and nothing was destroyed. He didn't hit the baby. He didn't hit the womb at all. It's just a miracle," Kasper told WKRC.

Kasper was expected to be released from the hospital last Saturday after remaining in recovery from undergoing multiple surgeries over her injuries and having the emergency C-section. Her newborn son will remain in the neonatal intensive care unit for the next few months.

Police arrested 30-year-old Christopher Jones on June 10 in Atlanta, following the alleged attack on Kasper, who is white.

Jones, a black man, faces several felony charges, including aggravated battery and cruelty to children, according to a press release by the Brookhaven Police Department.

Prosecutors, who called Jones "clearly a danger to society," said he had been arrested in Georgia 12 times for various crimes, including simple assault, battery, theft, and robbery. He was also reportedly arrested in Alabama and as a juvenile in Tennessee, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Jones had been out on bail for two previous offenses but was denied bail on June 11 over the stabbing of Kasper.

Police said Jones allegedly approached Kasper and tried to talk to her but stabbed her in the back when she started to leave.

Jones is homeless and admitted to stabbing Kasper. Police said they believe "mental illness played a role in this case," but a motive has not been determined.

He was identified by a tipster who recognized from a security camera photo that police shared with local media.

A GoFundMe page set up on June 8 by a family friend for Kasper raised more than $95,000, close to the goal of $100,000.

