Georgia woman jailed after pursuit

Apr. 26—STARKVILLE — A georgia woman who refused to pull over for Starkville police is now facing felony charges.

Officers attempted to pull over a car with a Lowndes County tag Friday April 23 on U.S. Highway 82 near state Highway 389 for speeding. The car continued heading east on the four-lane. With blue lights flashing, officers pursued the car. When the car left the city limits, Oktibbeha County deputy sheriffs joined the pursuit.

The car eventually stopped near U.S. Highway 45, nearly 25 miles after the pursuit started.

Britini Bell, 25, of Atlanta, Georgia, was arrested and charged with felony fleeing (failure to yield when officer signals), speeding, and disorderly conduct. She was booked into the Oktibbeha County Jail around 9 p.m. that night. According to jail records, she was released on bond Saturday afternoon around 4:20.

