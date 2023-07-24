Georgia woman made stepchild set fire to home -- twice -- to collect insurance money, state says

A Wayne County woman has been arrested after state investigators said she forced her stepchild to start a fire inside their home on at least two occasions, so she could collect the insurance money.

The Jesup Fire Department contacted the State Fire Marshal’s Office about a fire at the home of Courtney Sellers, 34, on Pine Circle in Wayne County on July 14.

“Based on the footage and interviews conducted, investigators determined that Ms. Sellers compelled her stepchild to start a fire inside the home for insurance money on two separate occasions,” Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John King said.

Investigators arrested Sellers on July 18. She has been charged with arson, insurance fraud, aggravated assault, and cruelty to children.

She is currently being held at the Wayne County Jail.

