Georgia woman pulls gun on two Black boys riding their bikes

Biba Adams
·3 min read

Patricia Compton was charged with aggravated assault counts, plus child cruelty and terroristic threats.

Two children in Georgia say they were terrified when a woman pulled a gun on them as they were out riding bikes in a Byron subdivision on Sunday.

Twelve-year-old Kaleb Barnes and his best friend, 13-year-old Ethan Hollis, were riding their bikes in the Autumn Cove subdivision when they heard animal noises and went to investigate. 

Because she was in no danger, Patricia Compton was charged with counts of aggravated assault, as well as child cruelty and terroristic threats, after she pulled a gun on two Black boys as they were out riding bikes.
That’s when they were approached by Patricia Compton, who pointed a gun at them. 

“My friend Ethan started running, and I just stood there and said, ‘Don’t shoot, don’t shoot, I’m a kid,’ and I tripped on those rocks,” Barnes told a local news outlet

Compton reportedly told the boys: “Stop or I’ll shoot you.” 

Hollis ran to the home of Barnes’ grandparents, Henry and Venita Kennedy, who called the police and recorded the incident on Facebook Live. 

Responding officers explained the law to Compton: Because she was in no danger, and the incident happened in broad daylight, she was being charged with one count of aggravated assault. 

“When the officer was explaining the law to her, she then told the officer that if the kids had approached her, she would have shot them. This is what we’re dealing with,” Venita Kennedy said. 

“No kid should ever come outside to play,” she added, “and have an adult pull a gun on them.” 

Byron Police arrested Compton again Monday night and charged her with additional counts of aggravated assault, as well as child cruelty and terroristic threats, according to a new local report.

Compton told the responding deputy she got a call from neighbors that two people were on her property. The report notes it wasn’t her home but a piece of land that houses a construction shop and animals. 

She initially denied pointing her gun at the children but later said she “didn’t remember.” She also said she didn’t realize the boys were juveniles. 

“Mrs. Compton was not on scene when the juveniles entered the property and decided to approach and engage them without waiting for law enforcement to arrive, indicating that she was never in fear for her safety,” reads the Peach County incident report.

Byron, Georgia is approximately one hour south of Atlanta. 

