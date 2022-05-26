Woman sexually assaulted while kayaking alone on west Georgia river

Haralson County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a sexual assault that occurred near the Tallapoosa River.

Deputies say they responded to the Higgins Hospital in reference to a sexual assault call on May 16.

The victim told deputies she was kayaking alone down the Tallapoosa River between Broad Street and Liner Road, when she was approached by three men.

According to the victim, when she got to the sandbar area in the horseshoe part of the river, the three men assaulted her.

Deputies said she escaped, but she did have some injuries.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with any information is asked to contact Investigator Brent Duggins at the HCSO at 770-646-2011.

Deputies say the river is really popular and a place where people kayak and have fun and said if you decide to go, here are some rules you should follow:

Don’t go solo! The larger the group, the larger the deterrent.

Be very aware of your surroundings and watch for anyone on the shoreline. You may not even realize someone is there and watching you.

Make sure others outside your group know your float plans and route.

Have a pre-determined action plan if trouble finds you.

