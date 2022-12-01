Georgia woman shoots neighbor over barking dogs, police say

A Georgia woman barged into her neighbor’s home and shot her because her dogs wouldn’t stop barking, local police say.

The Flowery Branch Police Department said the incident occurred Tuesday morning around 11:30 a.m. when Fonda Spratt, 56, entered the neighbor’s home and accosted her “about the barking dogs before presenting a firearm and discharging it toward the victim multiple times.”

The victim, who was not identified, was found by police inside her home in the town about 45 miles northeast of Atlanta and taken to a nearby hospital, where she was in stable condition.

Spratt was arrested and charged with attempted murder, two counts of aggravated assault, reckless conduct, home invasion and possession of a firearm during the commission of certain crimes, the police department said in a statement.

“This is incredibly unfortunate and could have ended in catastrophic results. There could have been more innocent individuals injured or killed. I am proud of the quick response time and sound decision making of our officers and thankful that this incident was not worse,” Police Chief Christopher Hulsey said.