Georgia woman will spend the rest of her life in prison after pleading guilty to child sex charges

A Cook County woman will spend the rest of her life in prison after pleading guilty to child sex charges.

Amelia Spires, 47, pleaded guilty to four counts of aggravated sexual battery, child molestation, cruelty to children, and other charges on Wednesday, Feb. 14.

According to WALB, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, and the Cook County Sheriff’s Office worked together in the investigation.

Spires was sentenced to two consecutive life sentences without the possibility of parole, plus an additional 69 years in prison.

