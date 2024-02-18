Georgia woman steals over $100K worth of items from Targets across country, court records say

Mary Royse Ginther
A Cherokee County grand jury has indicted a woman who officials say is responsible for running a criminal enterprise that resulted in items being stolen from Targets in several different states.

According to the indictment obtained by Channel 2 Action News, Claudia Hornea was indicted on two counts of the Georgia Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act and violation of Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations.

Officials said between Sept. 1st and Oct. 17th, Hornea and several co-conspirators stole from Target locations in Georgia, Texas, Alabama and North Carolina. In total, the indictment said she stole from 24 Target stores.

The indictment did not name her co-conspirators.

Officials said that Hornea is accused of stealing over $100,000 worth of merchandise from Target. The indictment added that she took skin care products, televisions, clothing, gaming accessories, an Apple watch, toys, ink cartridges and baby products.

Court records said Hornea, along with her criminal enterprise, utilized the following steps when stealing from a Target:

  • Obtain a driver to drop off and stage during theft

  • Utilize children/teens and co-conspirators

  • Obtain a box or tote to conceal stolen items

  • Utilize a lookout to avoid law enforcement

  • Employ counter-surveillance techniques to prevent apprehension

  • Commit the crime of theft by shoplifting to support the enterprise

  • Resell stolen merchandise for profit

Hornea faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted of a RICO violation.

