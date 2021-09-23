Georgia woman threw puppy into ocean because she couldn't afford a vet, police say

A Georgia woman who has been arrested for allegedly throwing an injured puppy into the ocean told officers she did so because she couldn’t afford a vet, police said.

Candy Selena Marban was arrested Tuesday authorities released a wanted poster for her on Facebook and asked for the public’s help in finding her.

Police said the post was shared over 2,000 times in less than 24 hours.

The Tybee Island Police Department received a 911 call the afternoon of September 12 regarding a woman who had thrown an injured puppy into the ocean.

Officers arrived on scene and found the puppy curled up in the sand and nursing an obvious injury.

MASSACHUSETTS POLICE RESCUE DOG CHAINED TO ROD AND LEFT TO DROWN IN INCOMING TIDE; OWNER ARRESTED

Marban, the dog’s owner, told officers the dog was injured in an accident the week before. She said she could not take the dog to a vet because she couldn’t afford medical care, police said.

Marban was issued a city ordinance citation for cruelty to animals and took the puppy into protective custody. The dog was transferred to an emergency medical treatment center in Savannah but the veterinarian determined the animal’s injuries were so severe that it had to be put down.

With this information, police secured an arrest warrant for Marban on a felony charge of aggravated cruelty to animals.

It wasn’t clear if Marban has retained an attorney who could speak on her behalf.