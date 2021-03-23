Georgia woman uses fake salon to get COVID loan — and buys a Dodge Charger, feds say

Tanasia Kenney
·1 min read

A Georgia woman accused of creating a fake business to scam the federal government out of more than $66,000 in COVID-19 relief funds could spend the next 30 years in prison, prosecutors say.

Tracy Kirkland, 40, pleaded guilty Tuesday to a criminal charge of wire fraud, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Georgia.

Federal prosecutors say the Swainsboro woman claimed to own Kirklands Hair N Beauty salon and have three employees. She applied for a loan through a program aimed at helping businesses hurt by the coronavirus pandemic.

The loan was approved in August and $66,400 was deposited into her bank account, officials say.

But the salon was fake, according to prosecutors, and Kirkland spent part of the money on a 2019 Dodge Charger.

She also made “large cash withdrawals” bought items not related to a salon business, officials say.

Kirkland, who prosecutors say is a convicted felon, was accused of devising the scheme to “unjustly enrich herself and others” to get the loan “under false and misleading pretenses,” according to a federal indictment.

An attorney for Kirkland could not be reached for comment by McClatchy News on Tuesday afternoon.

The government approved $2.2 trillion last year to help businesses as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Security (CARES) Act, Acting U.S. Attorney David Estes said in a statement.

“Tracy Kirkland stole from those funds,” he said, “and she’s being held accountable for that theft.”

The fraud charge carries a maximum of 30 years in prison and a $1 million fine, according to prosecutors. As part of a plea deal, Kirkland will have to forfeit the car and repay $66,400. She was also ordered to return $16,250.

