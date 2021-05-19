Georgia woman wanted for battery after brutal attack at Little Caesars restaurant

A woman is wanted by police for battery following a fight in a Little Caesars Restaurant (Richmond County Sheriff’s Department)

A Georgia woman is wanted by police for battery after she allegedly beat another woman while at a Little Caesars pizza restaurant this week, investigators said.

Brittany Kennedy, 25, has been identified as the suspect in an incident that took place at the Augusta restaurant on Monday around 4pm local time.

The fight started after Ms Kennedy allegedly approached the victim, identified as Emily Broadwater, 22, at the establishment and pulled the chair out from under her, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

Video footage then shows Ms Broadwater on the ground as the suspect repeatedly punches her in the head.

At one point, a child approaches the two women and appears to grab the victim. A woman is then heard shouting, “Move the baby! Move the baby!”

The fight continues with Ms Kennedy appearing to drag the victim out of the restaurant by her hair while punching her repeatedly. Once outside, the suspect appears to stomp on the victim’s face at least two times before walking away.

That is when Ms Broadwater stands up and footage shows her face bloodied.

No one in the restaurant is filmed attempting to break up the fight.

Following the altercation, Little Caesars released a statement to WJBF-TV.

“The safety of our crew members and customers is the most important thing to us. In any case where a customer or employee is in danger, we advise our crew members to call the police immediately,” the statement read.

Police have not revealed what prompted the fight in the first place.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is now looking for the suspect involved in the fight and has posted a wanted poster of the woman on Facebook. Ms Kennedy left the scene in a car after the alleged attack.

Following the fight, the victim’s bottom lip was lacerated and portions of her face were swollen. She refused to be taken to the hospital in an ambulance and instead said she would go there with the assistance of a friend, according to the police report.