Georgia woman wanted for identity theft, GBI says
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a woman wanted for identity theft.
The GBI posted on its Facebook page that Priscilla Parker,44, is wanted for three counts of identify theft and four counts of theft by taking.
The GBI did not provide additional details on Parker’s crimes.
The GBI urges anyone with information on the whereabouts of Parker to call the GBI Perry Office at 478-987-4545, the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office at 478-836-3116, or Macon Region Crimestoppers at 478-742-2330.
Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-8477, online.
