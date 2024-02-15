Georgia wunderkind has roots in Henderson

Feb. 14—HINESVILLE, Ga. — College doors seem to fly open when Madison Crowell is around.

The high school senior down in Georgia is looking at nearly $6 million in academic scholarships and admissions to 143 universities.

Though not born here, Crowell has strong roots in Henderson. She and her parents make the trek to Henderson three times a year or so to visit her father's — Sgt. First Class Delando Langley's — side of the family — from aunts and uncles to Grandma Ferbie Watson, to whom she gave her regards. Last Thanksgiving, the family held an event at Southern Charm for the holiday.

Her father is currently deployed in Poland as an intelligence analyst in the U.S. Army, having left just a week or so before this past Christmas, the first time the family has been so distant.

Poland is too cold for her Georgia-based father, Crowell joked, and hopes he comes back soon. He's scheduled to do so in March. Until then, the pair wanted to surprise him with an article about his daughter, an academic achiever and leader.

As mentioned, Crowell is spoiled for choice in colleges, and she's got the money to do what she wants. She plans on getting a doctorate in physical therapy from either High Point University or the University of Alabama.

More than a decade ago, her great-grandfather suffered a stroke and needed the assistance of a physical therapist. She noticed that his therapist hadn't built up any sort of trust with her grandfather, so the going was slow.

Five-year-old Crowell emulated what she saw the therapist doing and encouraged her relative to do the exercises. The two had a familial bond, so he was more enthusiastic about the exercises, she recalled.

That's the sort of rapport a PT needs to build, she said.

Later, when she was trying to decide what to do, her mother, Melissa Langley, reminded her of that story. Crowell has a longtime interest in science and human anatomy, so it's a natural fit. She would later shadow PTs at a Georgia clinic for four months, sitting in on appointments and getting a hands-on educational experience.

Like any high-achieving high schooler, she's got plenty of extracurriculars — cheerleading for both basketball and football. She's also the Hinesville Youth Council's mayor pro tem. That's a replica of the local city council intended to get youth involved in civics.

The YC is currently looking to get an outdoor fitness program implemented, said Crowell. Being a part of that organization gives her and her compatriots a direct line to the local mayor and city manager — bridging the gap between the community and its government. She's also the vice president for the Class of 2024.

Elsewhere, Crowell attended a residency program at Wake Forest University and picked up some college credits at the University of Alabama. She served her school's yearbook as managing editor as well.

How on Earth can somebody balance all of those responsibilities? Besides a very detailed scheduling system involving physical and digital calendars, a few things motivate her.

Crowell wants her fellow students to know that nothing is impossible. Her mother cited Michelle Obama, who once implored listeners to never pull the ladder up behind them. That is to say, they should do something to help others succeed after they do so.

Everything she does is practice, as well. Melissa corroborated that, saying she wants her daughter in high-stress situations so that she isn't caught off guard in the future. She herself never graduated from college.

"Because I didn't graduate, I was really hyper-focused on preparing her to have these opportunities," said Melissa. So, her and Delando took their daughter on college tours all throughout her academic career to "plant that seed early."

Ultimately, she has encouraged her daughter to do her best in whatever she chooses, whether that's college, the workforce, the military, etc.