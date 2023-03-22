Georgia youth shelter employee accused of sexually assaulting child, 2 coworkers attempted cover-up

A Georgia youth shelter employee was arrested for alleged sexual misconduct with a child, and two other employees, including the suspect's mother, were arrested for attempting to cover up the assault.

Caleb Xavier Randolph, 25, was arrested on Thursday and faces charges of child molestation, statutory rape and sexual assault, according to the Clayton County Police Department.

The police department's human trafficking unit received a tip on March 15 about possible sexual misconduct at Rainbow House Inc. in Jonesboro.

GEORGIA SHOOTING SUSPECT DETAINED AFTER ALLEGEDLY KILLING 3

An investigation determined that Randolph engaged in inappropriate sexual conduct with at least one child at the facility. The investigation also revealed that the facility's executive director Mia Kimber, 55, who is Randolph's mother, and Program Director of the Child Advocacy Center Monica Jones, 52, had direct knowledge of the misconduct and failed to report the misconduct to the police.

Police said Kimber and Jones were involved in a cover-up scheme that included the victim being removed from the facility based on false allegations. Randolph was initially fired before he was re-hired a week and a half later. He has since been employed by Rainbow House Inc. and had been able to have unsupervised interactions with children at the facility until he was arrested.

READ ON THE FOX NEWS APP

JURY FINDS GEORGIA WOMAN GUILTY OF KILLING FIANCÉ, LIVING WITH CORPSE FOR 2 MONTHS

Kimber was arrested on Saturday and Jones was arrested on Monday. Both were charged with party to a crime of child molestation, statutory rape, sexual assault, and sexual exploitation. The two women also were charged with failing to report the incident.

Randolph, Kimber and Jones are all being held at the Clayton County Jail.

The incident remains under investigation. Police said there could be additional arrests.