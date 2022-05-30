Georgian breakaway territory suspends announced referendum on joining Russia - decree

FILE PHOTO: Russian military base is seen at the de facto border of Georgia's breakaway region of South Ossetia near Arbo
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Alan Gagloyev
    President-elect of South Ossetia

(Reuters) - The president of the Georgian breakaway region of South Ossetia suspended on Monday an earlier announced referendum on whether to become part of Russia until consultations with Moscow are complete.

"Until the completion of consultations, suspend the Decree of the President of the Republic of South Ossetia dated May 13, 2022 'On calling a referendum of the Republic of South Ossetia'," President Alan Gagloyev said in a decree.

On May 13, the president announced that a referendum was to be held on July 17.

(Reporting in Melbourne by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Leslie Adler)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories