Georgian gets 30-year child sex assault sentence

Oct. 15—MACON — A Barnesville resident who admitted to producing child sexual assault material involving a minor victim was sentenced to the maximum prison term allowed by federal law for his crime.

Marty Allan Kinard, 47, was sentenced to serve a total of 360 months in prison to be followed by a lifetime term of supervised release by U.S. District Judge Tilman E. "Tripp" Self III after Kinard pleaded guilty to one count of production of child sexual assault material. In addition, Kinard will have to register as a sex offender for life upon his release from federal prison. There is no parole in the federal system.

"The actions of all those who film and upload the sexual assault and exploitation of children in the Middle District of Georgia will not be tolerated; our office is pursuing maximum punishment allowed under law for these criminal actions," U.S. Attorney Peter D. Leary said in a news release. "The Barnesville Police Department took immediate action when they received a cybertip from the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children that a child in their community was in danger; working closely with GBI, law enforcement prevented further harm to a minor and brought a child predator to justice."

"The defendant justly received the maximum sentence allowed under law," Captain Al Moltrum with the Barnesville Police Department said. "However, I am well-aware that the imposed sentence can never equal the physical and emotional trauma that the victim will have to deal with for the rest of the victim's life. We were able to stop a child predator thanks to our collaboration with GBI and the Greene County Sheriff's Office, who assisted our agency with obtaining the forensic evidence found on the defendant's cellular phone."

"The GBI will continue to work tirelessly to protect innocent victims of online exploitation," GBI Director Michael Register said. "We are grateful for the partnerships we maintain with our local and federal agencies to bring these predators to justice."

According to court documents, the Barnesville Police Department began an investigation after receiving a cybertip on May 27, 2021, from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children originating from Tumblr of an uploaded file containing child sexual assault material. On May 28, 2021, BPD obtained a state search warrant at the residence.

A search of the residence recovered two cellphones belonging to Kinard; one of the phones contained child sexual assault material Kinard produced involving a minor child. Days later, on June 2, 2021, the GBI received a cybertip from NCMEC of several files for the social media application Kik that contained child sexual assault material. Both IP addresses linked back to the same residence in Barnesville where Kinard resided.

Kinard now admits that from Feb. 1, 2021, until May 28, 2021, he enticed a minor child to produce child sexual assault material that he uploaded online.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse, launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, visit www.projectsafechildhood.gov.

The case was investigated by the Barnesville Police Department and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force with assistance from the Greene County Sheriff's Office. The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Alex Kalim.